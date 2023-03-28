Connect with us

The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Tuesday, March 28

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Tuesday, March 28 as Ian Cameron and special guest Straight Bet Ben (Twitter: @straightbetben) preview and analyze the massive Tuesday NHL card from a betting perspective

NHL Betting Card – Tuesday, March 28

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New York Rangers
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Nashville Predators vs. Boston Bruins
Montreal Canadiens vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings
Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues
Dallas Stars vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Los Angeles Kings vs. Calgary Flames
Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Winnipeg Jets vs. San Jose Sharks

