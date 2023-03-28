Game 74: Boston Bruins Vs. Nashville Predators Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (57-11-5, 119 pts) @ Nashville Predators (36-28-8, 80 pts)

TIME: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, Bally Sports South

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Boston Bruins Notes

–Jakub Lauko (upper body) is out for Tuesday night’s game against the Predators and is day-to-day after going down late in Sunday’s win over Carolina. On the good news side of things, Nick Foligno (lower body) and Taylor Hall (lower body) both returned for Tuesday’s morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena with no-contact jerseys.

-The Bruins have won seven games in a row and can clinch the President’s Trophy in March with a win of any kind and a little help from other teams in today’s slate of NHL games.

-Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak hit 50 goals for the first time in his NHL career with a pair of goals in Sunday’s win over the Hurricanes and has a shot at hitting 60 goals with a few week’s worth of games still on the calendar.

-Linus Ullmark is getting the start between the pipes for the Black and Gold and is capping off a month of March where he went 5-1-0 with a 2.17 goals against average and .929 save percentage for the Boston Bruins.

Nashville Predators Notes

-The Predators have recalled Michael McCarron and defenseman Kevin Gravel from AHL Milwaukee ahead of Tuesday night’s game in Boston.

-The Boston Bruins will be looking to finish off the regular season sweep of the Predators after dumping them by a 5-0 score at Bridgestone Arena back in February.

-Predators coach John Hynes opened up his comments ahead of Tuesday night’s game with some words on the unspeakable tragedy of another school shooting, this time in the Nashville area at the Covenant School.

-Matt Duchene was injured in a game over the weekend and is week-to-week with an upper body injury, necessitating some of the callups to Boston.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Tyler Bertuzzi-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Dmitry Orlov-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Nashville Predators Lineup:

Forwards

Philip Tomasino-Cody Glass-Michael McCarron

Kiefer Sherwood-Tommy Novak-Luke Evangelista

Yakov Trenin-Colton Sissons-Cole Smith

Egor Afanasyev-Mark Jankowksi-Rasmus Aplund

Defense

Ryan McDonagh-Dante Fabbro

Tyson Barrie-Jordan Gross

Jeremy Lauzon-Cal Foote

Goalies

Kevin Lankinen

Juuse Saros