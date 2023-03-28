Connect with us

Boston Bruins

Foligno Returns To Bruins Practice, ‘Making Progress’

Published

6 hours ago

on

BRIGHTON, MA – The Boston Bruins are beginning to get healthy as the regular season winds down to its final few weeks. Veteran forward Nick Foligno returned to practice on Tuesday at Warrior Ice Arena after missing the last month with a lower body injury suffered at the end of February in Calgary.

The Bruins had conservatively ruled the 34-year-old Foligno out until the Stanley Cup playoffs when the injury was originally diagnosed, and the big winger had been spotted at TD Garden in a leg brace and crutches. But clearly time has worked its magic and Foligno was on the ice in a non-contact sweater on Tuesday going through drills with the rest of his Boston Bruins teammates.

It may be a couple of weeks before Foligno is cleared for game action, but just his presence on the ice has given the Boston Bruins a lift given his personality and energy level when he’s around the team.

“It’s just great to have him out there. He just brings so much energy and positive energy to the group always. You could see he was just excited to be back out there,” said Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery. “It’s good that he’s starting to make progress toward being an option for us, which is good.”

Foligno has 10 goals and 26 points in 60 games for the Boston Bruins this season and it will be interesting to see where he falls in the forward lineup once everybody is healthy and ready to go around postseason-time.

DraftKings

Fellow teammate Taylor Hall was also skating at B’s practice in a red no-contact sweater as well.

Jakub Lauko will miss Tuesday night’s game against the Nashville Predators with an upper body injury and is day-to-day, though Jim Montgomery said it’s “nothing that a 23-year-old won’t get over in due time” as a decent prognosis for the energy forward that played a great game in Carolina.

Related Topics:
1 Comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mike

Love Foligno. He’s a great leader and veteran presence . So great to see him back!

0
Reply

Copyright ©2020 National Hockey Now and Boston Hockey Now.

Boston Hockey Now in your Inbox

Sign up and get all of our posts sent directly to your inbox!

Thank you!

Oops!

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously