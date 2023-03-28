Foligno Returns To Bruins Practice, ‘Making Progress’

BRIGHTON, MA – The Boston Bruins are beginning to get healthy as the regular season winds down to its final few weeks. Veteran forward Nick Foligno returned to practice on Tuesday at Warrior Ice Arena after missing the last month with a lower body injury suffered at the end of February in Calgary.

The Bruins had conservatively ruled the 34-year-old Foligno out until the Stanley Cup playoffs when the injury was originally diagnosed, and the big winger had been spotted at TD Garden in a leg brace and crutches. But clearly time has worked its magic and Foligno was on the ice in a non-contact sweater on Tuesday going through drills with the rest of his Boston Bruins teammates.

It may be a couple of weeks before Foligno is cleared for game action, but just his presence on the ice has given the Boston Bruins a lift given his personality and energy level when he’s around the team.

“It’s just great to have him out there. He just brings so much energy and positive energy to the group always. You could see he was just excited to be back out there,” said Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery. “It’s good that he’s starting to make progress toward being an option for us, which is good.”

Foligno has 10 goals and 26 points in 60 games for the Boston Bruins this season and it will be interesting to see where he falls in the forward lineup once everybody is healthy and ready to go around postseason-time.

Fellow teammate Taylor Hall was also skating at B’s practice in a red no-contact sweater as well.

An encouraging sign from Bruins skate this morning: Nick Foligno moving well in the Merlot sweater. Taylor Hall much the same. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/MEcrrJmCnf — Josh Brogadir (@JoshBrogadirTV) March 28, 2023

Jakub Lauko will miss Tuesday night’s game against the Nashville Predators with an upper body injury and is day-to-day, though Jim Montgomery said it’s “nothing that a 23-year-old won’t get over in due time” as a decent prognosis for the energy forward that played a great game in Carolina.