Betting
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Thursday, March 23
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Thursday, March 23 as Ian Cameron previews and analyzes the massive Thursday NHL card from a betting perspective
NHL Betting Card – Thursday, March 23
Minnesota Wild vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers
New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Washington Capitals
Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Ottawa Senators
St. Louis Blues vs. Detroit Red Wings
Seattle Kraken vs. Nashville Predators
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Dallas Stars
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames
Winnipeg Jets vs. Anaheim Ducks
San Jose Sharks vs. Vancouver Canucks
