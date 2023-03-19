Boston Bruins Video Coaches Lauded In Wild Victory

There has been plenty of credit thrown the way of the Boston Bruins players and the head coach during this magical NHL season and rightfully so as they’ve already matched the fifth-highest win total in franchise history while still in the middle of March.

But it was a little different in Saturday afternoon’s 5-2 Boston Bruins win over the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center where five different goal-scorers led the way in a strong team win. Even better than that, the Wild had two different goals taken off the board by coach’s challenges from the Boston Bruins bench at key times during the game before Boston ran away with things in the third period.

After the game, Boston Bruins video coaches Mat Myers and Sean Andrake were given game pucks for their contributions to the win and the work they’ve put in all season for the Black and Gold. It’s part of the all-in team mentality that the Boston Bruins foster from the very top of their organization and that’s been a massive, sometimes unspoken part of their dominance this season.

“We have a really good group here and we love them, and we work hard for them every single day,” said Myers to reporters after the game. “It was really touching for them to recognize us in the moment and it’s something we will remember forever.”

Video coaches Sean Andrake & Mat Myers on being given the game puck following the #NHLBruins win over the Wild: “To have a positive impact on the game is really cool and for the guys to recognize that and give us a little cookie so to speak…it doesn’t get any better than that.” pic.twitter.com/e3wZFLA1d5 — x – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 18, 2023

Both challenges were that the play was offside prior to Minnesota scoring the two goals, one fairly obvious and the other a little more of a close call. But in both instances the goal was overturned and the Boston Bruins video coaches showed why are such a big asset to the organization when it comes their turn to step up.

“It was awesome,” said Andrake, to reporters in Minnesota. “For us, it’s our way of being able to score a goal per se, except we get to pull it off the board so it’s pretty awesome.”

The spotlight shining on the Boston Bruins video staff on Saturday was just another example of how everybody across the Black and Gold organization is contributing to a season that’s been special from the very outset.