Boston Bruins
Game 69: Bruins @ Sabres, Betting Lines, Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (52-11-5, 109 pts) vs Buffalo Sabres (33-29-6, 72 pts)
TIME: 1:07 p.m. ET
TV: NESN, MSG-B, SN, TVAS
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Here’s the DraftKings Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-185), Sabres (+150)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+125), Sabres +1.5 (-155)
Over/Under: OVER 6.5 (-125), UNDER 6.5 (+105)
Boston Bruins Notes
-The Boston Bruins will be without defenseman Derek Forbort (lower-body), for a second-straight game after the 6-foot-4, 208-pound defenseman got injured blocking his third shot of the Bruins’ 3-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. Jakub Zboril is expected to play for the first time since Feb. 23 but it’s not know who will
-The top line of Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk is getting hot. In the Bruins 5-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Marchand had three assists, Bergeron had a goal and an assist, and DeBrusk lit the lamp as well.
-After a 35-save shutout in a 3-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, Jeremy Swayman will be back between the pipes today. Swayman is 17-6-4 with a 2.28 GAA and .917 save percentage.
Buffalo Sabres Notes
-The Sabres’ wild card chances are on life support and if they lose today to the Bruins, they’re all but done. Heading into today’s tilt in Buffalo, they trail the Pittsburgh Penguins by six points for the final wild card spot but they also have to leapfrog the Capitals (73 pts), and Panthers (77 pts).
-The Buffalo Sabres signed goalie Devon Levi to a three-year entry level contract Friday, less than a week after his junior season ended at Northeastern. There’s a chance he could at least dress today if he’s cleared immigration.
-Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin didn’t play when the Bruins beat the Sabres 7-1 back on March 2. He was out of the lineup from Feb. 24 until March 4. Since returning, Dahlin has struggled with just one assist in eight games.
-Sabres forward Alex Tuch was also missing in that last game against the Bruins and he will be back in there as well today. Tuch was also injured on Feb. 24 but he didn’t return until March 13. He scored two goals in his first game back but has no points in his last two games.
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak
Tyler Bertuzzi-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway
Defense:
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Dmitry Orlov-Connor Clifton
Goalies:
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Buffalo Sabres Lineup:
Forwards
Jeff Skinner-Tage Thompson-Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway-Tyson Jost-Casey Mittelstadt
Zemgus Girgensons-Peyton Krebs-Kyle Okposo
JJ Peterka-Dylan Cozens-Jack Quinn
Defense
Owen Power-Henri Jokiharju
Rasmus Dahlin-Jacob Bryson
Riley Stillman-Ilya Lyubushkin
Goalies
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Craig Anderson/Devon Levi?