Boston Bruins

Game 68: Bruins @ Wild, Betting Lines, Preview

Published

6 hours ago

on

Boston Bruins

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (51-11-5, 107 pts) @ Minnesota Wild (39-21-8, 86 pts)

TIME: 2 p.m. ET

TV:NESN, BSN, BSWIX

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Here’s the DraftKings Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-155), Wild (+135)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+165), Oilers +1.5 (-195)

Over/Under: OVER 5.5 (-110), UNDER 5.5 (-110)

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Boston Bruins will be without defenseman Derek Forbort (lower-body), after the 6-foot-4, 208-pound defenseman got injured blocking his third shot of the Bruins’ 3-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

-With Forbort out, Dmitry Orlov will draw back into the lineup and play alongside Connor Clifton on the third d-pairing.

Linus Ullmark will get the nod tonight as he tries to bounce back from arguably his worst start of the season. Ullmark allowed five goals on 28 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Ullmark’s stats took a tiny hit but he’s still the runaway favorite for the Vezina Trophy at 33-5-1 with a 1.97 GAA and .935 save percentage.

Minnesota Wild Notes

-The Wild have not lost in regulation since Feb. 15 and are 10-0-3 since then.

-Former Boston Bruins winger Marcus Johansson was acquired (for a second time), by the Wild just before the NHL trade deadline. In seven games with his new/old team, Johansson has a goal and three assists.

-Filip Gustavsson will start for the Wild today. Per Matt Porter on Twitter, before allowing five goals to the Arizona Coyotes a week ago, the Calder Trophy (rookie of the year), candidate had allowed just 11 goals over his previous nine starts (6-0-3). Gustavsson enters this game at 17-8-5 with a 2.01 GAA and .921 save percentage.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Tyler Bertuzzi-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway

DraftKings

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Dmitry Orlov-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Minnesota Wild Lineup:

Forwards

Samuel Walker-Ryan Hartman-Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson-Joel Erikson Ek-Matthew Boldy

Sam Steel-Frederick Gaudreau-Oskar Sundqvist

Mason Shaw-Conor Dewar-Ryan Reaves

Defense

Alex Goligoski-Matt Dumba

John Klingberg-Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merril-Calen Addison

Goalies

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

 

