The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Tuesday, March 14

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Tuesday, March 14 as Ian Cameron previews and analyzes the massive Tuesday NHL card from a betting perspective

Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod

Get the best Delta 8 cannabis products on the market shipped quickly and discreetly from GramCo. Visit http://thegramco.com and Use Promo CODE: ICEGUYS to save 25% on every order and with any order on the site over $50, shipping is FREE. So Live Elevated with GramCo and check out their wonderful Delta 8 products today!

Subscribe on your favorite platform

Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod

Get the best Delta 8 cannabis products on the market shipped quickly and discreetly from GramCo. Visit http://thegramco.com and Use Promo CODE: ICEGUYS to save 25% on every order and with any order on the site over $50, shipping is FREE. So Live Elevated with GramCo and check out their wonderful Delta 8 products today!

Bet $5 on the Moneyline, get $200 with The Ice Guys Promo Link.

NHL Betting Card – Tuesday, March 14

Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. New Jersey Devils

Winnipeg Jets vs. Carolina Panthers

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators

Boston Bruins vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Ottawa Senators vs. Edmonton Oilers

Dallas Stars vs. Vancouver Canucks

Calgary Flames vs. Arizona Coyotes

New York Islanders vs. Los Angeles Kings

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. San Jose Sharks

Make Your First Deposit at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet $5 on any pregame moneyline and win $200 in Free Bets if your first moneyline bet wins by clicking The Ice Guys Promo Link.