Game 66: Bruins @ Blackhawks, Betting Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (50-10-5, 105 pts) @ Chicago Blackhawks (22-38-6, 50 pts)

TIME: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV:NESN, NBCSCH

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Here’s the DraftKings Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-425), Blackhawks (+340)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-165), Oilers +1.5 (+140)

Over/Under: OVER 6 (+100), UNDER 6 (-120)

Boston Bruins Notes

-After missing the game in Detroit on Sunday due to a swollen foot from a blocked shot on Saturday, defenseman Hampus Lindholm took part in the morning skate on Tuesday. Lindholm was the left-shot defenseman on the second pairing with Dmitry Orlo on the right. He is expected to play tonight.

-Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo crashed into the end boards early in Sunday’s 5-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings but battled through and finished the game. Well, it looks like head coach Jim Montgomery wants to play it safe with the shutdown defenseman. Carlo was not part of the regular three d-pairings at the skate on Tuesday morning in Chicago and will not play tonight.

-Leading Vezina Trophy candidate Linus Ullmark will get the nod against the Blackhawks. Ullmark is 33-4-1 with a 1.89 GAA and a .938 save percentage.

Chicago Blackhawks Notes

-The Chicago Blackhawks have gone through a decent facelift on their lineup since the Bruins dominated them in a 6-1 win at TD Garden back on Nov. 19. Gone by the NHL Trade Deadline on March 3 were longtime Blackhawks and future hall of fame winger Patrick Kane, center Max Domi, winger Sam Lafferty, and defensemen Jack Johnson and Jake McCabe. The Blackhawks have a different lineup almost every night as they have gone into full ‘Tank for [Connor] Bedard’ mode!

-One of the players that the Blackhawks added to their roster before the NHL Trade Deadline was former Boston Bruins prospect, Anders Bjork. Bjork had three assists in his second game with the Blackhawks on March 6 but went pointless in his next two. He also, unfortunately, suffered an undisclosed injury in his last game and will miss at least the next two games.

-Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is still out indefinitely with an undisclosed illness.

-The Chicago Blackhawks inked Ryder Rolston, the son of former Boston Bruins winger Brian Rolston, to a three-year, entry-level contract with an $895,000 salary cap hit. During his Dad’s first tenure here, Ryder, a regular around the Bruins dressing room, was originally a fifth-round pick (No. 139 overall) of the Colorado Avalanche at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. Rolston, along with forward Josh Dickinson, were acquired by Chicago on April 12, 2021, in a trade that sent former Bruins forward Carl Soderberg to the Avalanche. He spent the last three seasons playing for the University of Notre Dame.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Tyler Bertuzzi-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

A.J. Greer-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Dmitry Orlov

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Chicago Blackhawks Lineup:

Forwards

Lukas Reichel-Phillipp Kurashev-Andreas Athanasiou

Tyler Johnson-Jason Dickinson-Taylor Raddysh

Mike Hardman-Mackenzie Entwistle-Buddy Robinson

Boris Katchouk-Jujhar Khaira-Joey Anderson

Defense

Caleb Jones-Seth Jones

Jarred Tinordi-Nikita Zaitsev

Filip Roos-Ian Mitchell

Goalies

Petr Mrazek

Alex Stalock