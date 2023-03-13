Bruins Daily: Slow Start Again For Bruins; Lindholm Injured

The Boston Bruins couldn’t overcome another slow start against the Detroit Red Wings and lost 5-3 in Detroit on Sunday.

That and your latest Boston Bruins and NHL news and nuggets in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

In the words of Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery postgame to NESN, the life the Bruins showed in the third period of their 5-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday was ‘Too little, too late’

The Boston Bruins found out hours before the game Sunday that they would be without defenseman Hampus Lindholm.

Brad Marchand continued a season-long chirp fest he has going with TNT NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette.

National Hockey Now

DET: New Boston Bruins and former Detroit Red Wings winger Tyler Bertuzzi tried to embrace the ‘weirdness’ of returning to Detroit to face the only other team he has played for.

MTL: With Northeastern’s season being over now, will defenseman Jayden Struble sign with the Montreal Canadiens?

PIT: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang scored the overtime winner over the New York Rangers because he embraces the pressure.

NYI: With players returning from injuries, the New York Islanders have a chance to reset their roster as they push for a spot in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

PHI: New interim Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere is welcoming a rebuild.

WSH: So how did Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk earn his new three-year, $9 million contract extension?

COL: What is it like to try and cover Colorado Avalanche superstar Nathan MacKinnon?

VGK: Vegas Golden Knights rookie goalie Jiri Patera stopped 30 of 33 shots in his NHL debut and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 on Sunday.

LAK: Los Angeles Kings rookie forward Quinton Byfield has fit right in on the team’s first line.

NHL