Game 65: Boston Bruins @ Detroit Red Wings Lines, Preview

Boston Bruins (50-9-5, 105 pts) vs Detroit Red Wings (29-27-9, 67 pts)

TIME: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Boston Bruins became the fastest team in NHL history to reach 50 points and the first NHL team to clinch a playoff spot with their Saturday afternoon 3-2 win over the Red Wings at TD Garden.

-The new guys are making a big impact for the Black and Gold. Garnet Hathaway scored the game-winner on a third period rebound after crashing the net. Boston Bruins defenseman Dmitry Orlov has made an instant impact for the Bruins with three goals and seven assists in his first six games with the team. Now Orlov will be entrusted to jumpstart a struggling Bruins powerplay as head coach Jim Montgomery will use him on the top unit and collected an assist on Patrice Bergeron’s power play goal in their comeback.

-The Boston Bruins are beginning a challenging stretch where they will play five games in eight days on the road, including the back-to-back home-and-home series against the Red Wings that culiminates with a Sunday matinee at Little Caesars Arena.

-Jakub Lauko was called up on emergency recall for the Boston Bruins and, along with Jakub Zboril, could see some action on the road trip as the Bruins look to find spots to rest some of their key veteran players amidst the tough stretch.

Detroit Red Wings Notes

-Alex Chiasson scored his first goal of the season for the Red Wings on Saturday afternoon.

-Magnus Hellberg was brilliant in net for the Red Wings stopping 35-of-38 in defeat on Saturday afternoon against the Bruins. That would leave Ville Husso as the likely starter for the Winged Wheels at home on Sunday.

-Tough break for Detroit on Saturday in the second period as it appeared that Dylan Larkin had scored to give the Wings a 3-1 lead, and had answered a Hampus Lindholm goal to get the B’s going, but the goal was waved off due to interference.

“That’s a tough swing there,” Larkin said. “You think we go up, 3-1, and they call a penalty late. And not the ref that was close, it was called on the back side. They score on a penalty kill and it was a tough swing.

“But we responded well. We had a good third period, but we just came up short. It was really hard (Saturday), but I thought it was a good effort because we battled. We battled a lot out there and a lot was going against us.”

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Tyler Bertuzzi-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

A.J. Greer-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Dmitry Orlov-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Matt Grzelcyk

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Detroit Red Wings Lineup:

Forwards

Raymond-Suter-Larkin

Berggren-Veleno-Zadina

Kubalik-Copp-Perron

Erne-Czarnik-Chiasson

Defense

Seider-Wallman

Maatta-Chiarot

Lindstrom-Hagg

Goalies

Husso

Hellberg