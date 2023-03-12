Bruins Officially Punch Ticket To 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The 2022-23 Boston Bruins are officially headed to the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

On Saturday afternoon, the Boston Bruins reached the 50-win mark faster than any team in NHL history with a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wing. Then late Saturday night, the Bruins found out what has been a formality waiting to happen for a long time now, they’re headed back to the dance for seventh-straight season. Thanks to the Washington Capitals dominating the New York Islanders in a 5-1 win on Saturday night, the Bruins became the first NHL team this season to officially clinch a Stanley Cup Playoffs berth.

In punching their ticket to the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs by their 65th game the Boston Bruins rewrote some more NHL history. Only two other teams have clinched faster, the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings (59 games), and 1998-99 Dallas Stars (63 games).

Of course the 2022-23 have their eyes set on one thing much bigger than any of these accolades and records they continue to rack up, and that’s winning their seventh Stanley Cup and their first since their 2011 Stanley Cup run.

“We talked about went wrong, how we can benefit and how we can better ourselves,” Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said after practice on Friday. “Us preparing for the Stanley Cup playoffs is more important than anything in the regular season.”

The Boston Bruins (50-9-5, 105 pts), will play the Red Wings (29-27-9, 67 pts), again today at 1:30 p.m. ET. The team has announced that during the game, at 3 p.m. ET to be exact, tickets to all rounds of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs will go on sale. Fans can get pre-access by going to THIS LINK. There will be presale access by signing up there. The Boston Bruins and TD Garden clients and subscribers will have first access. The Boston Bruins will provide more information for fans within 24 hours.