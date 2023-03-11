Talking Points: Bruins Beat Red Wings; Fastest Ever To 50 Wins

BOSTON – Here are the Talking Points from a 3-2 win for the Boston Bruin over the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on Saturday afternoon. The Bruins erased a two-goal deficit midway through the second period on goals by Hampus Lindholm and Patrice Bergeron and then got the game-winner from Garnet Hathaway 13:54 into the third period.

GOLD STAR: In the first half of Saturday’s game, the Boston Bruins were almost as listless as they were in the third period of their 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. That’s when the leaders need to step up, and that’s exactly what Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron did on Saturday. Bergeron tied the game at two 14:11 into the second period and finished the game with four shots. As always, Bergeron dominated at the faceoff dot going 15-7.

What a pass by Jake DeBrusk to Patrice Bergeron. Tie ballgame pic.twitter.com/1SeJqfG9GT — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) March 11, 2023

BLACK EYE: For a team that was admittedly asleep in the third period of their loss to the Oilers, the Bruins still looked lethargic to start this game. They allowed a shorthanded goal by Red Wings forward Andrew Copp 1:36 into regulation. Then they fell behind 2-0 on a goal by former Harvard forward Alex Chiasson just under three minutes later, and the Red Wings would take that two-goal lead into the first intermission.

TURNING POINT: The Boston Bruins finally broke the dam on Red Wings goalie Magnus Hellberg when defenseman Hampus Lindholm scored his eighth of the season 12:43 into the second period. That made it 2-1 Red Wings, and that lead didn’t last long as Bergeron pumped in his 24th of the season just 1:28 later.

HONORABLE MENTION: Besides that goal, Lindholm was a presence on both sides of the ice. He broke up a 2-on-1 early in the third period, preventing the Red Wings from going up 3-2.

BY THE NUMBERS: 50 – The 2022-23 Boston Bruins hit the 50-win mark faster than any other team in NHL history.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The thing that sticks out to me about Lindholm is when things aren’t going well, his belief in himself and his ability to make a difference” – Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery on what stands out to him about Lindholm’s game.