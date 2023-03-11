Bruins Daily: Bruins Regroup; Wings-Bertuzzi; Flyers Fire Fletcher

The Boston Bruins regrouped at practice Friday after a listless third period and 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.

That and your latest Boston Bruins and NHL news and nuggets in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

After blowing a third period lead for only the third time this season, Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins want to reestablish their third period identity against the Detroit Red Wings today at TD Garden (1 p.m. ET).

In order to do that, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery wants his team to stop passing up shots and be more competitive on offense.

A Boston Globe report on Thursday had Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall returning to the lineup within the next two weeks, but Montgomery told the media there’s still no timetable for either Hall or fellow winger Nick Foligno.

National Hockey Now

DET: The Detroit Red Wings are ready for a ‘weird’ experience playing their former teammate and friend Tyler Bertuzzi today.

MTL: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle has made an instant impact to the Habs’ lineup since returning on Feb. 28.

PIT: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Alex Nylander is suddenly in the AHL-NHL salary cap yo-yo stage.

NYI: How has New York Islanders winger Pierre Engvall performed since being acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs?

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers fired general manager Chuck Fletcher and replaced him with interim GM Danny Briere. Could Fletcher’s buddy and former Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils GM Ray Shero be his eventual full-time replacement?

WSH: What will the Washington Capitals defense look like going forward after this season?

FLA: The Florida Panthers found a way to beat a much more inferior Chicago Blackhawks squad on Friday night.

VGK: Where will the Vegas Golden Knights wind up in the Western Conference Stanley Cup Playoffs seeding?

LAK: What’s the latest injury status for Los Angeles Kings forward Kevin Fiala?

NHL