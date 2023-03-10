Bruins Daily: Bruins Fade Against Oilers; Wild Card Race

Connor McDavid didn’t register a point but the Edmonton Oilers sent a message to the Boston Bruins and the NHL on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the New York Islanders held onto the top wild card spot.

That and your latest Boston Bruins and NHL news and nuggets in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins held Connor McDavid off the scoresheet but still lost to the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Not the best start for yours truly in my new weekly ‘Murph’s Picks’ but seriously, who wouldn’t take Connor McDavid to score a goal at +100?

The Boston Bruins tried to jumpstart their powerplay by slotting new defenseman Dmitry Orlov on the point for the top PP unit but it didn’t quite go as planned,

National Hockey Now

MTL: Trust this puck scribe, Murphy’s Law exists, and the Montreal Canadiens are a perfect example this season!

PIT: OK, yesterday I kind of hinted that I was on the Sidney Crosby/Pittsburgh Penguins comeback ride but, uh. …yeah, no. They absolutely choked on a chance to grab the top Wild Card slot in the Eastern Conference with a loss to the Islanders.

NYI: It was the New York Islanders who capitalized on a fragile Penguins squad with another gritty effort. They also got absolute brilliance from goalie Ilya Sorokin down the stretch.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers took the bend don’t break approach against the Carolina Hurricanes and found out even bending results in a loss.

WSH: The Washington Capitals seemed to realize this just may not be there year after losing to the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in a shootout.

FLA: The upcoming weekend for the Florida Panthers could determine their Stanley Cup Playoffs hopes

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights spent half the night in the penalty box but still won 4-3 in overtime over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

SJS: Should the San Jose Sharks start to circle Moose Jaw’s Brayden Yager as a potential pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft?

NHL