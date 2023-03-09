Murph’s Thursday Picks: McDavid-Pastrnak Will Put On A Show

Hey Massachusetts and NHL bettors, online sports and NHL betting with DraftKings arrive on Friday!

With Massachusetts residents now able to legally bet on Boston Bruins and NHL games and a variety of NHL betting futures, I will now provide you with my NHL betting picks every Thursday and Saturday for the remainder of the season.

Here are your picks for tonight, and we will focus on one game, arguably the game of the night, as Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers invade TD Garden to play the streaking Boston Bruins.

Boston Bruins (49-8-5, 103 pts) vs Edmonton Oilers (35-22-8, 78 pts)

TIME: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN+, Hulu

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Here’s the DraftKings Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-170), Oilers (+145)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+140), Oilers +1.5 (-165)

Over/Under: OVER 6.5 (-120), UNDER 6.5 (+100)

Pick 1: Over 6.5 +100

For the second time in nine days, the league’s two best offenses square off in what many would love to be a preview of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. The first time, the league’s best defense and the Bruins won an exciting 3-2 game in Edmonton. This time, we’re predicting the fireworks everyone expected last week and specifically a back-and-forth between the league’s two leading scorers, McDavid, and Bruins star winger David Pastrnak. This leads to our next picks. …

Pick 2: David Pastrnak Over 1.5 goals +350

David Pastrnak was held to an assist and unable to light the lamp in the first showdown with McDavid last week in Edmonton. Maybe, just maybe, his mind was focused on finally signing a contract extension with the Bruins? He did just that two days later, inking an eight-year, $90 million contract extension with the Bruins. Now with that weight lifted off his mind, Pasta will shine.

Pick 3: Connor McDavid Anytime Scorer +100

How the heck is McDavid to score at even money with the Oilers star winger riding an 11-game point streak with an astonishing 12 goals and 11 assists over that span? Don’t pass up that rare gift from the NHL betting Gods!