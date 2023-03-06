Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Bertuzzi; Pastrnak; NHL News And Rumors
Here’s your latest Boston Bruins and NHL news and nuggets in the latest Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
New Boston Bruins winger Tyler Bertuzzi seems like a perfect fit for the best team in the NHL.
Would the Boston Bruins ever have considered trading David Pastrnak if contract extension talks dragged into the offseason?
Boston Bruins prospect and Billerica, MA native Marc McLaughlin left the ice leaking blood from his forehead after a fight against with Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Garrett Wilson on Sunday. Looks like a visor cut for McLaughlin.
Providence Bruins forward Marc McLaughin leaves the ice covered in blood following this fight along the boards.
— Short Handed Takes: Bruins 🅿️odcast 🎙 (@ShortHandedTks) March 6, 2023
National Hockey Now
NYI: Is forward Hudson Fasching a part of the future for the New York Islanders?
PIT: So what has been Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall’s biggest mistake so far?
WSH: New Washington Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin had a heck of a debut with his new team.
FLA: The Florida Panthers are psyched to have forward Anthony Duclair back in their lineup.
DET: Just over a week ago, the Detroit Red Wings looked like they could’ve been a first round playoff opponent for the Boston Bruins. What happened?
COL: Why did Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar consider benching star forward Mikko Rantanen during his team’s 3-2 overtime loss on Sunday night?
VGK: Former Los Angeles Kings (and technically, Columbus Blue Jackets), goalie Jonathan Quick shined in his first game with the Los Angeles Kings.
SJS: What identity does San Jose Sharks general manager and Holliston, MA native Mike Grier want his team to have going forward?
MTL: Could the Montreal Canadiens actually end up signing Sean Monahan to a bonus-laden contract after failing to trade him?
NHL
The Toronto Maple Leafs may be without newly acquired forward Ryan O’Reilly for a few games after he suffered a hand injury in the loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.
The Tampa Bay Lightning are in a 2-5-3 funk and head coach Jon Cooper has made it clear that no one is exempt from his wrath.
After 37 years as commissioner of the QMJHL, Gilles Courteau is stepping down amid allegations that he lied under oath is a testimony for the investigation into alleged hazing and sexual misconduct that took place for years under his watch.