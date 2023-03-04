Game 62: Bruins vs Rangers, Betting Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (48-8-5, 101 pts) vs New York Rangers (35-18-9, 79 pts)

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN+, SN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Here’s the WynnBET Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-170), Rangers (+139)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+139), Rangers +1.5 (-170)

Over/Under: OVER 6 (102), UNDER 6 (-120)

Boston Bruins Notes

-New Boston Bruins winger Tyler Bertuzzi will make his debut in the black and gold today. It is expected that he will skate on the left side of Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic.

-Thankfully, Bruins winger Brad Marchand is OK after taking a hit from behind in his team’s 7-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

-The Bruins stood pat at the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday and that’s just fine with general manager Don Sweeney.

New York Rangers Notes

-Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller will serve the third game of a three-game suspension for spitting on Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty on February 26.

-As a result of Ryan Lindgren’s injury, Miller’s suspension, and Patrick Kane being added to the roster this past week, the Rangers will have to play a man short today.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Tyler Bertuzzi-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm-Charlie McAvoy

Dmitry Orlov-Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk/Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

New York Rangers Lineup:

Forwards

Chris Kreider-Mika Zibanejad-Vladimir Tarasenko

Artemi Panarin-Vincent Trocheck-Patrick Kane

Alexis Lafreniere-Filip Chytil-Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey-Barclay Goodrow-????

Defense

Niko Mikkola-Adam Fox

Ben Harpur-Jacob Trouba

????-Braden Schneider

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin

Jaroslav Halak