Boston Bruins
Game 62: Bruins vs Rangers, Betting Lines, Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (48-8-5, 101 pts) vs New York Rangers (35-18-9, 79 pts)
TIME: 1 p.m. ET
TV: ABC, ESPN+, SN
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Here’s the WynnBET Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-170), Rangers (+139)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+139), Rangers +1.5 (-170)
Over/Under: OVER 6 (102), UNDER 6 (-120)
Boston Bruins Notes
-New Boston Bruins winger Tyler Bertuzzi will make his debut in the black and gold today. It is expected that he will skate on the left side of Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic.
-Thankfully, Bruins winger Brad Marchand is OK after taking a hit from behind in his team’s 7-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.
-The Bruins stood pat at the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday and that’s just fine with general manager Don Sweeney.
New York Rangers Notes
-Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller will serve the third game of a three-game suspension for spitting on Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty on February 26.
-As a result of Ryan Lindgren’s injury, Miller’s suspension, and Patrick Kane being added to the roster this past week, the Rangers will have to play a man short today.
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak
Tyler Bertuzzi-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway
Defense:
Hampus Lindholm-Charlie McAvoy
Dmitry Orlov-Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk/Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton
Goalies:
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
New York Rangers Lineup:
Forwards
Chris Kreider-Mika Zibanejad-Vladimir Tarasenko
Artemi Panarin-Vincent Trocheck-Patrick Kane
Alexis Lafreniere-Filip Chytil-Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey-Barclay Goodrow-????
Defense
Niko Mikkola-Adam Fox
Ben Harpur-Jacob Trouba
????-Braden Schneider
Goalies
Igor Shesterkin
Jaroslav Halak
Montgomery’s been in the habit of playing Hall on the Krejci line, after a PK shift by Zacha. I wonder if he’ll be doing the same with Bert. Should be an interesting line: Bertuzzi-Krejci-Pastrnak.