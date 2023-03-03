Bruins Daily: Bruins-Sabres; Pastrnak; Bertuzzi; Trade Deadline

Happy NHL Trade Deadline Day!

The NHL trade deadline is today at noon. After a crazy day on Thursday, though, the Boston Bruins will likely be quiet, as will most of the NHL, thanks to all the trades that have already taken place.

That, Boston Bruins and NHL news, as well as the still percolating NHL trade rumors in your Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins were just a tad bit busy with their roster on Thursday. News broke early Thursday morning that the Bruins had gone out on the NHL trade market and acquired winger Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings.

Then not even an hour later, the Boston Bruins announced that they had signed superstar winger David Pastrnak to an eight-year, $90 million contract.

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron and all of Pastrnak’s teammates couldn’t be happier for him.

Immediately after that, the team announced that wingers Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall were headed to injured reserve and could be there until at least the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Well, all of that madness still didn’t distract the best team in the NHL as the Boston Bruins went out and slayed the Buffalo Sabres 7-1 Thursday night to become the fastest team to reach 100 points in the regular season. The Bruins are now 48-8-5 and have 101 points in 61 games.

National Hockey Now

DET: Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was saddened to see Tyler Bertuzzi get traded to the Bruins.

WSH: Former Boston Bruins winger Marcus Johansson was stunned that the Washington Capitals traded him to the Minnesota Wild this week.

NYI: Will the New York Islanders get busy again before the NHL trade deadline today?

PIT: After their bottom six forward group was given an overhaul via the NHL trade market, the Pittsburgh Penguins went out and beat the Tampa Bay Lightning for their third straight win.

PHI: There’s plenty of NHL trade rumors circulating around the Philadelphia Flyers right now and on Wednesday, there were plenty of boos circulating around Wells Fargo Center.

COL: Will the Colorado Avalanche make another trade before the deadline at noon today?

VGK: After being traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night, former UMass-Amherst goalie Jonathan Quick was flipped to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings are still dealing with the shock of seeing their longtime goalie, teammate and friend Jonathan Quick get traded.

SJS: How is Hopkinton, MA native and San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier doing heading into his first NHL trade deadline.

MTL: Do the Montreal Canadiens have a surprise trade up their sleeves?

CGY: What will the Calgary Flames do on the NHL trade market today?

NHL