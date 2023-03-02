Bruins Place Taylor Hall ON LTIR, Nick Foligno On IR

As expected, the injury news on Boston Bruins wingers Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall wasn’t good.

After acquiring winger Tyler Bertuzzi early Thursday morning, the Boston Bruins announced that they have placed winger Hall on long-term injury reserve and Foligno on injured reserve. The Bruins also recalled winger Jakub Lauko.

Taylor Hall was sent home from Edmonton on Monday prior to the Bruins’ 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers Monday night with what Jim Montgomery termed as a lower-body injury but not serious.

“Taylor went back to Boston… I think last night or early this morning. He’s lower body and we’re just precautionary..I don’t think it’s anything serious..but with back to back games we didn’t see him playing so we sent him back,” Montgomery told reporters after his team’s game day skate in Edmonton on Monday.

Obviously that lower-body injury turned out to be worse than expected, and now, according to general manager Don Sweeney, who met with the media Thursday morning, Hall won’t be back until potentially at least the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 31-year-old winger had an assist in his team’s 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, but has struggled this season. He has two assists in his last five games and 20 helpers to go with 16 goals in 58 games this season.

Don Sweeney said there’s “No timeline” for Taylor Hall or Nick Foligno to return to the lineup and that surgery hasn’t been ruled out for either of them. Sweeney is indicating both may be out until the playoffs at the least — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) March 2, 2023

Unfortunately, the prognosis for Nick Foligno, who suffered a lower-body injury late in the second period of his team’s 4-3 overtime win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, is the same. The 6-foot, 210-pound, 35-year-old winger has ten goals and 16 assists in 60 games.

Nick Foligno was very slow to the bench after this collision: pic.twitter.com/13b8qkTOB2 — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) March 1, 2023

With Hall heading to long-term injury reserve and Foligno to injured reserve, along with the Bertuzzi acquisition and Lauko being recalled from the Providence Bruins (AHL), the Boston Bruins now have $3.17 million of cap space remaining with 23 players on the active roster.

The NHL trade deadline is at noon on Friday, but even with the Foligno and Hall news, Sweeney said he doesn’t expect to make any more trades.