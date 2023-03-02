Boston Bruins Lose Marchand To Lower Body Injury

The Boston Bruins continue to see forwards get hurt at an alarming rate as Brad Marchand was knocked out of Thursday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden.

Marchand took a hit from behind in the second period from Ilya Lybushkin, where the Buffalo D-man saw numbers the entire time, that somehow didn’t result in any penalties and didn’t return to the ice afterward before the Boston Bruins made the announcement prior to the start of the third period.

UPDATE: Brad Marchand (lower-body) will not return to tonight's game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 3, 2023

The Boston Bruins were calling it a lower body injury on Marchand.

Brad Marchand (lower-body) will not return tonight. NESN thinks this was the hit that did it: pic.twitter.com/CcbRA4cJIz — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) March 3, 2023

This precedes both Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno suffering lower body injuries on the Western Canada road trip that will keep them out for the rest of the regular season, a pair of injuries on the wing that forced the B’s to make a deal with the Detroit Red Wings for rental forward Tyler Bertuzzi that involved sending their 2024 first round pick to Detroit.

The Bruins are at a point now, however, where they are running seriously low on left wingers with Hall, Foligno and Marchand now injured, and Jakub Lauko already called back up Boston for fourth line duty on the left side.