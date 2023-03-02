Game 61: Boston Bruins vs Buffalo Sabres, Betting Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (47-8-5, 99 pts) vs Buffalo Sabres (31-24-4, 66 pts)

TIME: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, MSG-B, SNE, SNO, SNP

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Here’s the WynnBET Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-300), Sabres (+234)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-118), Sabres +1.5 (-103)

Over/Under: OVER 6.5 (-120), UNDER 6.5 (-102)

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Boston Bruins were quite busy with their roster on Thursday. News broke early Thursday morning that the Bruins had acquired winger Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings. Then not even an hour later, the Boston Bruins announced that they had signed superstar winger David Pastrnak to an eight-year, $90 million contract. Immediately after that, the team announced that wingers Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall were headed to injured reserve and could be there until at least the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

-As a result of the Foligno and Hall injuries, Jakub Lauko was recalled and will slot in on the fourth line tonight. The defense will also have a different look as Matt Grzelcyk draws back into the lineup and Derek Forbort gets a breather.

Buffalo Sabres Notes

-The Buffalo Sabres beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 in overtime on New Year’s Eve Day and since then, they’re 13-10-2 and have climbed back into the Wild Card race. They enter tonight’s game, along with the Florida Panthers and the Washington Capitals, three points out of the final Wild Card spot.

-Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson is in the conversation as a Hart Trophy finalist with 41 goals and 39 assists in 59 games.

-The Sabres are still without star defenseman and Norris Trophy candidate Rasmus Dahlin, who is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury and winger Alex Tuch, who is on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury as well.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

A.J. Greer-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Hampus Lindholm-Charlie McAvoy

Dmitry Orlov-Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Buffalo Sabres Lineup:

Forwards

Jeff Skinner-Tage Thompson-Jack Quinn

Casey Mittelstadt-Dylan Cozens-Vinnie Hinostroza

JJ Peterka-Peyton Krebs-Victor Olofsson

Zemgus Girgensons-Tyson Jost-Kyle Okposo

Defense

Owen Power-Henri Jokiharju

Mattias Samuelsson-Kale Clague

Ilya Lyubushkin-Jacob Bryson

Goalies

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Craig Anderson