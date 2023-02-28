Connect with us

Game 60: Boston Bruins @Calgary Flames Lines, Preview

1 hour ago

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (45-8-5, 95 pts) @ Calgary Flames (27-21-12, 66 pts)

TIME: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, Sportsnet

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Boston Bruins Notes

The Boston Bruins have won seven games in a row, the third time this season they have enjoyed a winning streak of at least seven games. Their latest was a well-played 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night where the B’s got goals from everybody aside from their top line in a performance that highlighted their roster and scoring depth.

-Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand narrowly missed an injury when he was cut with the skate blade of Darnell Nurse in the first shift of Monday night’s game. Marchand missed a chunk of the first period while getting stitched up, but later returned to the game.

-Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall is out against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night after being sent back to Boston with a lower-body injury and is currently listed as day-to-day. Hall’s absence resulted in Nick Foligno being bumped up to the third line.

-Both Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway picked up their first points in a Boston Bruins uniform with Orlov putting up a two point game in 19:17 of ice time that also included three shot attempts a pair of hits.

Calgary Flames Notes

-Old friend Milan Lucic has still got it with the Calgary Flames as he showed last weekend when he tuned up Colorado Avalanche tough guy Kurtis MacDermid in a true heavyweight bout. Wow.

-Dan Vladar is expected to get the start in net for the Flames against his old team. Vladar is 12-6-5 with an .898 save percentage and 2.81 goals against average this season.

-Tyler Toffoli is red-hot for the Flames with a team-leading 25 goals and goals in three of the last four games while Calgary continues to look to fortify their playoff position.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Nick Foligno-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

AJ Greer-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Dmitry Orlov-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Calgary Flames Lineup:

Forwards

Dillon Dube–Elias Lindholm–Tyler Toffoli

Jakob Pelletier-Nazem Kadi-Jonathan Huberdeau

Andrew Mangiapane–Mikael Backlund– Blake Coleman

Milan Lucic–Trevor Lewis–Walker Duehr

Defense

Mackenzie Weegar–Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin-Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov-Dennis Gilbert

Goalies

Dan Vladar

 

Dean

monty doing the right thing, grez. currently 7th man. give orlov time to get his footing with mcavoy. keep cliffy with forbort, he deserves it…and doesnt mind punishing opponents..
be nice to see lucic back with this gang, to deal with jeanot and the lightning. lol

