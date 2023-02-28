Game 60: Boston Bruins @Calgary Flames Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (45-8-5, 95 pts) @ Calgary Flames (27-21-12, 66 pts)

TIME: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, Sportsnet

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Boston Bruins Notes

–The Boston Bruins have won seven games in a row, the third time this season they have enjoyed a winning streak of at least seven games. Their latest was a well-played 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night where the B’s got goals from everybody aside from their top line in a performance that highlighted their roster and scoring depth.

-Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand narrowly missed an injury when he was cut with the skate blade of Darnell Nurse in the first shift of Monday night’s game. Marchand missed a chunk of the first period while getting stitched up, but later returned to the game.

-Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall is out against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night after being sent back to Boston with a lower-body injury and is currently listed as day-to-day. Hall’s absence resulted in Nick Foligno being bumped up to the third line.

-Both Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway picked up their first points in a Boston Bruins uniform with Orlov putting up a two point game in 19:17 of ice time that also included three shot attempts a pair of hits.

Calgary Flames Notes

-Old friend Milan Lucic has still got it with the Calgary Flames as he showed last weekend when he tuned up Colorado Avalanche tough guy Kurtis MacDermid in a true heavyweight bout. Wow.

Milan Lucic with the hockey fight equivalent of a mic drop with the stiff right hand at the end of this tilt with MacDermid. My word. Don’t mess with Looch! pic.twitter.com/vdMemqP9ZS — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) February 26, 2023

-Dan Vladar is expected to get the start in net for the Flames against his old team. Vladar is 12-6-5 with an .898 save percentage and 2.81 goals against average this season.

-Tyler Toffoli is red-hot for the Flames with a team-leading 25 goals and goals in three of the last four games while Calgary continues to look to fortify their playoff position.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Nick Foligno-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

AJ Greer-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Dmitry Orlov-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Calgary Flames Lineup:

Forwards

Dillon Dube–Elias Lindholm–Tyler Toffoli

Jakob Pelletier-Nazem Kadi-Jonathan Huberdeau

Andrew Mangiapane–Mikael Backlund– Blake Coleman

Milan Lucic–Trevor Lewis–Walker Duehr

Defense

Mackenzie Weegar–Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin-Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov-Dennis Gilbert

Goalies

Dan Vladar