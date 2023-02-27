Bruins Daily: Meier To Devils; NHL Trade Market Picks Up

The Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals apparently jump-started the NHL trade market with their multi-player deal last this past Thursday. Since then there were nine NHL trades completed leaving some wondering if NHL Trade Deadline Day on Friday will be a dud.

Boston Bruins

After acquiring defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Capitals on Thursday, the Bruins made another trade on Saturday, acquiring former Boston University forward Shane Bowers in exchange for veteran journeyman goalie Keith Kinkaid.

National Hockey Now

SJS: The big catch is off the market as the San Jose Sharks traded highly coveted winger Timo Meier to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

The Sharks sent Meier, forward Timur Ibragimov, defensemen Scott Harrington and Santeri Hatakka, goalie Zachary Emond, and a 5th-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft to New Jersey in exchange for forwards Fabian Zetterlund and Andreas Johnsson, defensemen Shakir Mukhamadullin and Nikita Okhotiuk, and a conditional 1st-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, a conditional 2nd-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and a 7th-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

PHI: The Philadelphia Flyers were busy on the NHL trade market on Sunday as well, trading forward Isaac Ratcliffe to the Nashville Predators in exchange for future considerations.

MTL: The Montreal Canadiens were expected to be quiet leading into the Friday NHL Trade Deadline but instead made what could go down as one of the heists on the 2023 NHL trade market. The Habs traded Evgenii Dadonov to the Dallas Stars in exchange for promising forward Denis Gurianov.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche reacquired veteran defenseman Jack Johnson from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Andreas Englund.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights acquired forward Ivan Barbashev from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for prospect Zach Dean.

NHL