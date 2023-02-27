Taylor Hall Returns To Boston With Lower-Body Injury

Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall will not play against the Edmonton Oilers tonight nor will he suit up against the Calgary Flames in the final game of the Bruins’ current four-game road trip. Hall was sent back to Boston with a lower-body injury and is currently listed as day-to-day.

“Taylor went back to Boston… I think last night or early this morning. He’s lower body and we’re just precautionary..I don’t think it’s anything serious..but with back to back games we didn’t see him playing so we sent him back,” Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters after his team’s game day skate in Edmonton on Monday.

There was no word on whether or not Hall will be ready to go when the Boston Bruins host the Buffalo Sabres Thursday in their first home game since Feb. 18. The 31-year-old winger had an assist in his team’s 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, but has struggled this season. He has two assists in his last five games and 20 helpers to go with 16 goals in 58 games this season.

With Taylor Hall out, forward A.J. Greer will draw back into the lineup and play on the fourth line with center Tomas Nosek and newcomer Garnet Hathaway on the right wing. As a result, winger Nick Foligno has been promoted up to the third line alongside center Charlie Coyle and right wing Trent Frederic.

There will also be a change on the blue line tonight for the Boston Bruins. Matt Grzelcyk will be a healthy scratch and Connor Clifton will draw back in to play with his normal defensive partner Derek Forbort. Newcomer Dmitry Orlov will slot up to the top pairing to play with Charlie McAvoy.

Here’s what the lineup will look like against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers on Monday night (8:30 p.m. ET, NHL Network, TVAS):

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Nick Foligno-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

AJ Greer-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Dmitry Orlov-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark