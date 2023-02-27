Boston Bruins
Game 59: Boston Bruins @ Edmonton Oilers, Betting Lines, Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (44-8-5, 93 pts) @ Edmonton Oilers (32-20-8, 72 pts)
TIME: 8:30 p.m. ET
TV: NESN, NHL Network, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Here’s the WynnBET Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-130), Oilers (+107)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+173), Oilers +1.5 (-215)
Over/Under: OVER 6.5 (-105), UNDER 6.5 (-116)
Boston Bruins Notes
-Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand has been on fire in the last five games. Marchand is riding a five-game point streak with three goals and three assists over that span after getting a goal and an assist in the win Thursday.
-Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall will not play against the Edmonton Oilers tonight nor will he suit up against the Calgary Flames in the final game of the Bruins’ current four-game road trip. Hall was sent back to Boston with a lower-body injury and is currently listed as day-to-day. With Hall out, forward A.J. Greer will draw back into the lineup and play on the fourth line with center Tomas Nosek and newcomer Garnet Hathaway on the right wing. As a result, winger Nick Foligno has been promoted up to the third line alongside center Charlie Coyle and right wing Trent Frederic.
-There will also be a change on the blue line tonight for the Boston Bruins. Matt Grzelcyk will be a healthy scratch and Connor Clifton will draw back in to play with his normal defensive partner Derek Forbort. Newcomer Dmitry Orlov will slot up to the top pairing to play with Charlie McAvoy.
-Jeremy Swayman will get the nod between the pipes for the Boston Bruins tonight. While Swayman did allow five goals on 41 shots in his last start, a 6-5 loss to the Seattle Kraken, he still was clutch when the Bruins needed him most. Swayman is 14-4-4 with a 2.34 GAA and a .916 save percentage.
Edmonton Oilers Notes
-There’s really no adjectives left to describe Connor McDavid, the best hockey player on the planet right now. McDavid leads the NHL in goals with 48 (six ahead of Bruins winger David Pastrnak), and assists with 65. He continues to re-write the record books and will surely be a handful for the Bruins tonight.
-McDavid’s superstar sidekick Leon Draisaitl is also having another monster season with 36 goals and 52 assists.
-The Oilers are also getting offense from the backend lately too as Tyson Barrie and Darnell Nurse both have five-game point streaks going.
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak
Nick Foligno-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
AJ Greer-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway
Defense:
Dmitry Orlov-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton
Goalies:
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Edmonton Oilers Lineup:
Forwards
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins–Connor McDavid–Kailer YamamotoJesse Puljujarvi
Klim Kostin–Leon Draisaitl–Zach Hyman
Warren Foegele–Ryan McLeod– Mattias Janmark
Devin Shore–Derek Ryan–Jesse Puljujärvi
Defense
Darnell Nurse–Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak-Tyson Barrie
Philip Broberg-Evan Bouchard
Goalies
Stuart Skinner
Jack Campbell