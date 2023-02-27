Game 59: Boston Bruins @ Edmonton Oilers, Betting Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (44-8-5, 93 pts) @ Edmonton Oilers (32-20-8, 72 pts)

TIME: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, NHL Network, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Here’s the WynnBET Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-130), Oilers (+107)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+173), Oilers +1.5 (-215)

Over/Under: OVER 6.5 (-105), UNDER 6.5 (-116)

Boston Bruins Notes

-Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand has been on fire in the last five games. Marchand is riding a five-game point streak with three goals and three assists over that span after getting a goal and an assist in the win Thursday.

-Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall will not play against the Edmonton Oilers tonight nor will he suit up against the Calgary Flames in the final game of the Bruins’ current four-game road trip. Hall was sent back to Boston with a lower-body injury and is currently listed as day-to-day. With Hall out, forward A.J. Greer will draw back into the lineup and play on the fourth line with center Tomas Nosek and newcomer Garnet Hathaway on the right wing. As a result, winger Nick Foligno has been promoted up to the third line alongside center Charlie Coyle and right wing Trent Frederic.

-There will also be a change on the blue line tonight for the Boston Bruins. Matt Grzelcyk will be a healthy scratch and Connor Clifton will draw back in to play with his normal defensive partner Derek Forbort. Newcomer Dmitry Orlov will slot up to the top pairing to play with Charlie McAvoy.

-Jeremy Swayman will get the nod between the pipes for the Boston Bruins tonight. While Swayman did allow five goals on 41 shots in his last start, a 6-5 loss to the Seattle Kraken, he still was clutch when the Bruins needed him most. Swayman is 14-4-4 with a 2.34 GAA and a .916 save percentage.

Edmonton Oilers Notes

-There’s really no adjectives left to describe Connor McDavid, the best hockey player on the planet right now. McDavid leads the NHL in goals with 48 (six ahead of Bruins winger David Pastrnak), and assists with 65. He continues to re-write the record books and will surely be a handful for the Bruins tonight.

-McDavid’s superstar sidekick Leon Draisaitl is also having another monster season with 36 goals and 52 assists.

-The Oilers are also getting offense from the backend lately too as Tyson Barrie and Darnell Nurse both have five-game point streaks going.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Nick Foligno-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

AJ Greer-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Dmitry Orlov-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Edmonton Oilers Lineup:

Forwards

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins–Connor McDavid–Kailer YamamotoJesse Puljujarvi

Klim Kostin–Leon Draisaitl–Zach Hyman

Warren Foegele–Ryan McLeod– Mattias Janmark

Devin Shore–Derek Ryan–Jesse Puljujärvi

Defense

Darnell Nurse–Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak-Tyson Barrie

Philip Broberg-Evan Bouchard

Goalies

Stuart Skinner

Jack Campbell