Linus Ullmark Scores! Crazy Goalie Goal in Boston Bruins Win

Linus Ullmark was the best player for the Boston Bruins on Saturday night in Vancouver, and he made a little history for the Black and Gold as well.

In the closing minute with the Canucks pulling their goalie in a one-goal game, Ullmark collected a dump attempt and flipped a puck high up in the air that landed in the back of the Canucks net for the ultra-rare goalie goal in a 3-1 win over the Canucks at Rogers Arena.

The puck was dumped in by Connor Garland and bounced off Brock Boeser’s stick before it landed to the side of the Boston net where Ullmark

It was the first goal of Ullmark’s career and was fitting that it happened in a game where he stood on his head while stopping 26-of-27 shots in the victory, and in a season where the Swedish netminder has become a No. 1 goalie and a Vezina Trophy favorite. It was also the first goaltender goal in Boston Bruins history and the ninth goal by an NHL goaltender in the history of the league in a play that always gets hockey people excited.

“He decided to take matters into his own hands there at the end. It was incredible to see,” said Brad Marchand to NESN after the game. “It was a lot of fun to see. It just adds to a phenomenal year for [Linus Ullmark].”

It also comes almost two months after Ullmark nearly scored in the third period of the Winter Classic win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, and after he impressed everybody with his ability to throw pucks with some oomph down to the other end of the ice during the NHL All-Star Skills Challenge in Florida earlier this month.

Ullmark’s goal happened shortly after the Boston Bruins netminder made a series of big third period saves, including a stop on Elias Petterson on a slick give-and-go play and another stop on Anthony Beauvillier with a clean look at the Boston net, while Boston was just hanging on to a one-goal lead over the Canucks. So clearly Ullmark was playing it clutch in all ways as the stopper for the Boston Bruins as they seemed to be running out of gas at the end of the third period against the Canucks.