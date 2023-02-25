Game 58: Boston Bruins @ Vancouver Canucks, Betting Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (43-8-5, 91 pts) @ Vancouver Canucks (23-30-5, 51 pts)

TIME: 7 P.M. ET

TV: NESN, SNW, CITY

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Here’s the WynnBET Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-265), Canucks (+208)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-110), Canucks +1.5 (+110)

Over/Under: OVER 6.5 (-123), UNDER 6.5 (+100)

Boston Bruins Notes

-‘The Czech Line’ of Pave Zacha (1a), David Krejci (1g, 1a), and David Pastrnak (1g, 1a), had a rough start Thursday in Seattle but recovered just fine to account for five points in the 6-5 win over the Kraken.

-Luckily Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand didn’t earn a suspension from what could’ve been ruled a suspension for a slew-foot and not a fine for a ‘dangerous trip’ Thursday because he’s been on fire in the last four games. Marchand has two goals and three assists over that span after getting a goal and an assist in the win Thursday.

-The full roster for tonight’s game is unknown as the newest Bruins, Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov are expected to join their new teammates today. Head coach Jim Montgomery indicated that they will likely make their Bruins debuts tonight. Center Tomas Nosek is also expected to draw back into the lineup.

-Linus Ullmark is expected to get the start for the Bruins tonight. Ullmark is 29-4-1 with a 1.88 GAA and a .937 save percentage.

Vancouver Canucks Notes

-In the midst of a disastrous season for the Vancouver Canucks, center Elias Pettersson is having a great season. He leads the team in goals with 28 and points with 75.

-Defenseman Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks in assists with 49 helpers.

-The Canucks are the second-worst defensive team in the NHL, allowing 3.98 goals per game.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

AJ Greer/Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton/Dmitry Orlov

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Vancouver Canucks Lineup:

Forwards

Andrei Kuzmenko-Elias Pettersson-Anthony Beauvillier

Ilya MikheyevConnor Garland-J.T. Miller-Brock Boeser

Vasily Podkolzin-Aatu Raty-Sheldon Dries

Dakota Joshua-Nils Aman-Jack Studnicka

Defense

Quinn Hughes-Ethan Bear

Guillaume Brisebois-Tyler Myers

Christian Wolanin-Kyle Burroughs

Goalies

Arturs Silovs

Collin Delia