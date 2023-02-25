Boston Bruins
Game 58: Boston Bruins @ Vancouver Canucks, Betting Lines, Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (43-8-5, 91 pts) @ Vancouver Canucks (23-30-5, 51 pts)
TIME: 7 P.M. ET
TV: NESN, SNW, CITY
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Here’s the WynnBET Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-265), Canucks (+208)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-110), Canucks +1.5 (+110)
Over/Under: OVER 6.5 (-123), UNDER 6.5 (+100)
Boston Bruins Notes
-‘The Czech Line’ of Pave Zacha (1a), David Krejci (1g, 1a), and David Pastrnak (1g, 1a), had a rough start Thursday in Seattle but recovered just fine to account for five points in the 6-5 win over the Kraken.
-Luckily Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand didn’t earn a suspension from what could’ve been ruled a suspension for a slew-foot and not a fine for a ‘dangerous trip’ Thursday because he’s been on fire in the last four games. Marchand has two goals and three assists over that span after getting a goal and an assist in the win Thursday.
-The full roster for tonight’s game is unknown as the newest Bruins, Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov are expected to join their new teammates today. Head coach Jim Montgomery indicated that they will likely make their Bruins debuts tonight. Center Tomas Nosek is also expected to draw back into the lineup.
-Linus Ullmark is expected to get the start for the Bruins tonight. Ullmark is 29-4-1 with a 1.88 GAA and a .937 save percentage.
Vancouver Canucks Notes
-In the midst of a disastrous season for the Vancouver Canucks, center Elias Pettersson is having a great season. He leads the team in goals with 28 and points with 75.
-Defenseman Quinn Hughes leads the Canucks in assists with 49 helpers.
-The Canucks are the second-worst defensive team in the NHL, allowing 3.98 goals per game.
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
AJ Greer/Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway
Defense:
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton/Dmitry Orlov
Goalies:
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Vancouver Canucks Lineup:
Forwards
Andrei Kuzmenko-Elias Pettersson-Anthony Beauvillier
Ilya MikheyevConnor Garland-J.T. Miller-Brock Boeser
Vasily Podkolzin-Aatu Raty-Sheldon Dries
Dakota Joshua-Nils Aman-Jack Studnicka
Defense
Quinn Hughes-Ethan Bear
Guillaume Brisebois-Tyler Myers
Christian Wolanin-Kyle Burroughs
Goalies
Arturs Silovs
Collin Delia