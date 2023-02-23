Game 57: Boston Bruins @ Seattle Kraken Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (43-8-5, 91 pts) vs Seattle Kraken (32-19-6, 60 pts)

TIME: 7 P.M. PT

TV: NESN, Bally Sports NorthWest

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Boston Bruins tied the 1979-80 Philadelphia Flyers for the fastest team to get to 90 points in a regular season when they did it in their 56th game of the year against the Ottawa Senators on Monday afternoon.

-Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk has scored two goals in as many games since returning from upper and lower bodies injuries suffered at the Winter Classic that caused him to miss 17 games in a row. DeBrusk now has four goals and five points in his last three games. He has 18 goals and 15 assists in 38 games this season.

-Bruins winger David Pastrnak scored two goals in Monday’s 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators and surpassed 40 goals for the second straight season, and for the third time in the last four seasons as he continues a meteoric rise to becoming one of the greatest goal-scorers in the history of the Boston Bruins franchise.

-Fourth line center Tomas Nosek has returned to practicing with the team after missing the previous 11 games with a broken bone in his foot, but has been ruled out from a return to game action against the Seattle Kraken.

Seattle Kraken Notes

-The Kraken are coming off a tough 4-0 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Monday that might have been their worst loss of the season. Seattle also had a shutout win over the Boston Bruins earlier this season at TD Garden, so it’s clear they are readying for a Bruins group that means business.

“The team we’re playing against has consistently been at a high level all season, so you expect nothing different from them,” said Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol. “And every night you have to go out and continue to hold up to that bar. We were below that bar the other night and we know it.”

-Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 26 goals scored this season and is one goal shy of matching his career high set in 74 games with Seattle last season.

-Jesper Froden has been called up from the AHL (where he was the team’s leading scorer) and will make his Kraken debut against the Boston Bruins organization where he played last season, including scoring his first career NHL goal.

Jesper Froden nets his first NHL goal. 💪 pic.twitter.com/qZCVKiY5cJ — NHL (@NHL) April 15, 2022

–It looks like Phillipp Grubauer in net for the Kraken on Thursday night, who is 8-9-3 with a .900 save percentage and a 2.81 goals against average in 22 appearances for Seattle this season.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith

AJ Greer-Trent Frederic-Nick Foligno

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Seattle Kraken Lineup:

Forwards

Jared McCann-Matt Beniers-Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz-Alexander Wennberg-Jesper Froden

Eli Tolvanen-Yanni Gourde-Oliver Bjorkstrand

Ryan Donato-Morgan Geekie-Brandon Tanev

Defense

Vince Dunn-Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak-William Borgen

Carson Soucy-Justin Schultz

Goalies

Philipp Grubauer

Martin Jones