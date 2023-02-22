Bruins Daily: Bruins Close On Gavrikov; Marchand Sour On Seattle

The Boston Bruins are reportedly close to acquiring Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, but could prospect Mason Lohrei, in addition to cap space, be holding up the trade with eight days until the NHL Trade Deadline?

That, Bruins news, and the latest trade rumors with under three weeks to go until the NHL trade deadline, in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The NHL trade rumors of the Boston Bruins acquiring Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladisalv Gavrikov continued to heat up on Tuesday. While the Blue Jackets ‘really like’ Bruins prospect Mason Lohrei, it appears he’s a non-starter for Bruins GM Don Sweeney unless Sweeney can lock up Gavrikov to an extension.

Boston Bruins national anthem singer Todd Angilly and organ player Ron Poster forgot about the Canadian anthem on Monday but recovered nicely.

Plans for the Boston Bruins to open their 2023-24 regular season with a two-game set against the Los Angeles Kings in Melbourne, Austraila, are reportedly on hold, but the games are still on.

The Bruins are in Seattle to play the Kraken tomorrow night (10 p.m. ET), and apparently, Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand isn’t enjoying his trip? Reports surfaced Tuesday that the 2025 NHL All-Star Game could be held in either Seattle, Edmonton or Detroit, and Marchand gave a thumbs down on that!

I mean it’s true https://t.co/G2HzORnv4r — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) February 21, 2023

National Hockey Now

NYI: Should the New York Islanders trade goalie Semyon Varlamov before the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline?

PIT: Not even a full season into his Pittsburgh Penguins tenure, defenseman Jeff Petry is reportedly on the NHL trade block.

WSH: The Washington Capitals kept slumping Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings and lost former Red Wings winger Anthony Mantha in the process.

FLA: One season removed from winning the President’s Trophy, the Florida Panthers are in real danger of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

DET: Despite losing their captain Dylan Larkin to a game-misconduct early in the first period, the Detroit Red Wings earned a huge 3-1 win over the Capitals in Washington D.C. on Tuesday night.

COL: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is in concussion protocol and things are starting to become dire for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights have reportedly put captain Mark Stone (back), on LTIR, and in the process and freed up $9.5 million in cap space, giving the current roster roughly $8.7 million available.

SJS: Already in sell mode, are the St. Louis Blues also in the NHL trade sweepstakes for San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier?

