Betting
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Sunday, February 19
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Sunday, February 19 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Sunday NHL card from a betting perspective
NHL Betting Card – Sunday, February 19
St. Louis Blues vs. Ottawa Senators
Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild
Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Winnipeg Jets vs. New Jersey Devils
Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Arizona Coyotes
Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins (Monday)
Anaheim Ducks vs. Florida Panthers (Monday)
