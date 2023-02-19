In The Room: What A Difference A Year Has Made For DeBrusk (+)

What a difference a year has made for Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk.

DeBrusk scored a goal and added an assist to help the Bruins beat the New York Islanders 6-2 on Saturday in his first game since Jan. 2. His instant impact offensively and more specifically on the powerplay, where he scored his 17th goal of the season, was another example of how determined DeBrusk has been this season to prove hi critics wrong but more importantly his believers right.

A year ago right now, DeBrusk was waiting to be moved before the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline on March 21 after re-requesting a trade he and his agent Rick Valette had first asked for in November 2021. To the surprise of many across the NHL though, when the trade deadline came, instead of announcing that DeBrusk was traded, the Bruins announced that they had signed the 2015 14th overall pick to a two-year, $8 million contract. Not even a year later, Jake DeBrusk is currently ‘off-limits’ in NHL trade talks as reported here on Saturday.

After the game Saturday, DeBrusk was asked if he had a chance to reflect on where his game was and more importantly where he was mentally just under a year ago compared to now?

“I think I reflected in the summer actually,” DeBrusk replied. “Last summer, I was able to get back and it’s one of those things that it was my main goal – this was about a year ago now I think – I was training hard to do it and everything, and obviously it wasn’t pretty – it’s crazy how things have changed now – but you know what? I’ve worked for it and had lots of help in this room. Guys like ‘Bergy’ [Bergeron], and ‘Marchy’ [Marchand], and the leadership here, they took me under their wing and they had my back. It’s one of those things where I’ll do anything for them as well and I’ve just been constantly trying to prove that.”

Based on Bergeron’s assessment of not only DeBrusk’s season so far, but how he handled himself even when he preferred to be playing elsewhere, mission accomplished for DeBrusk.

“He bought into it,” said Bergeron of how DeBrusk has handled himself on and off the ice over the last year. “He realized that it was something that was non-negotiable if you’re part of this team. He kept working hard and doing the right things. We started playing with him. We established some chemistry and started communicating. He deserved it. He worked his way to deserving that spot and playing good with us.

Same thing this year. He kept taking some steps forward and growing as a player. But especially as a person, as an adult and as a professional athlete. I thought it was great to see. There’s still some growth. He’s willing and wants to keep getting better, which is great to see. So kudos to him for putting in all the work.”

DeBrusk, like so many wingers before him, has fit in seamlessly on the right wing with Bergeron and Marchand.

“We’ve established pretty good chemistry with him now on that side,” the Boston Bruins captain said of his linemate. “He’s got quick speed. But he’s also making quick and smart plays with the puck. That’s the biggest thing. You have a guy that’s able to make quick decisions and go back on the attack right away. Or be able to transition and play off cycles and reading off Brad and me. It’s been great to have him. He slotted right back with us. We felt like the chemistry was still there. It’s good to have.”

Jim Montgomery and the Boston Bruins have been happy to have DeBrusk blossom into one of the new-wave power-forward and goal-scoring wingers in today’s NHL this season.

“It’s a big-time play he makes,” Montgomery said of DeBrusk’s powerplay tally Saturday. “It’s obviously Pastrnak, Marshy and Bergy. Bergy, everyone doesn’t realize how much he keeps plays alive. If he’s not where he is, that puck’s cleared. Instead, he gets a stick on it, keeps it in the zone. Then Pasta and Marshy make electric passes, and JD finishes off a great play. The poise in and around the net, he’s high-end.

He understands open space really well and where there’s holes. His release is so high-end and he always ends up in danger scoring zones, and very rarely does he score goals from outside the dots. Great goal-scorers like him, they find ways to manufacture goals.”