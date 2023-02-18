Source: DeBrusk And Swayman ‘Off-Limits’ In Trade Talks

A week ago, the NHL trade market was abuzz with rumors that the Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun would be traded to the Los Angeles Kings. Well, despite being a healthy scratch for ‘trade related reasons’ in the Coyotes’ last three games, Chychrun still hadn’t been traded Saturday morning, and while the Boston Bruins were still a long shot to acquire the 24-year-old rearguard, a trusted NHL source recently told Boston Hockey Now, they were still ‘keeping tabs’ on Chychrun trade talks.

According to that same source, NHL trade chatter amongst pro scouts and management had the Coyotes asking for either Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk or goalie Jeremy Swayman, a 2023 first round pick, 2024 third round pick, and one of their top prospects in forward Fabian Lysell (Providence Bruins), or defenseman Mason Lohrei (Ohio State). The Bruins gave an emphatic no to DeBrusk and Swayman being involved in any trade not just for Chychrun but with any NHL team.

“I’m told for now, both guys are off limits in any trade talks when it comes to the Bruins,” the source told BHN recently.

A year ago right now, Jake DeBrusk was waiting to be moved before the 2022 NHL Trade Deadline that took place on March 21 after re-requesting a trade he and his agent Rick Valette had first asked for in November 2021. To the surprise of many across the NHL though, when the trade deadline came, instead of announcing that DeBrusk was traded, the Bruins announced that they had signed the 2015 14th overall pick to a two-year, $8 million contract.

Instead of sulking about being stuck with the Bruins, DeBrusk embraced the faith of Bruins general manager Don Sweeney and finished the 2021-22 season as one of the Bruins best players. He’s been even better this season and until he was injured in the Winter Classic on Jan. 2, while scoring the game-tying, and game-winning goals in a 2-1 Bruins win, had 16 goals and 14 assists in 36 games.

As for Jeremy Swayman, after a so-so start, the second-year goalie has been the NHL’s best statistically over the last two months. Since December 17, the 24-year-old goalie, who is set to become a restricted free agent on July 1, ranks first in GAA (1.81), save percentage (.937%), and in high-danger save percentage (.899%). While his 29-year-old goaltending partner Linus Ullmark is a front-runner for the Vezina Trophy and is signed for two more seasons after this ($5M AAV), it appears the Bruins are in no hurry to use Swayman as a trade asset and break up arguably the best goaltending tandem in the NHL.