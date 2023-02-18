Boston Bruins
Game 55: Boston Bruins Vs. New York Islanders Lines, Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (41-8-5, 87 pts) vs. New York Islanders (27-23-7, 61 pts)
TIME: 5:00 P.M. ET
TV: NESN, MSG Netwok
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Boston Bruins Notes
-Patrice Bergeron, Hampus Lindholm and Nick Foligno all contributed with multi-point games in Boston’s 5-0 thrashing of the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. It was a sibling road trip that had some appropriate Marchand family celebrating after going a perfect 2-for-2 on the road.
-Linus Ullmark is expected to get the starting nod for the Boston Bruins in the rare late afternoon game at TD Garden. Ullmark stopped 29-of-31 shots in an overtime 3-2 win over the Stars in Dallas earlier this week where he recovered from a shaky start to look like his Vezina Trophy self down the stretch.
-Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk is set to play after missing the last 17 games with a broken thumb and a fractured bone in his leg as a result of injuries suffered during the Winter Classic win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
-To make room on the NHL roster, the Boston Bruins have sent Jakub Lauko down to Providence after a solid stint playing on the fourth line.
New York Islanders Notes
-The New York Islanders held on for a 5-4 regulation win over the Penguins on Friday that allowed them to move into a wild card playoff spot. The timing of today’s Saturday afternoon game in Boston leaves the Isles less than 24 hours to bounce back for a back-to-back scenario, which could be challenging for the crew from New York. Ilya Sorokin made 40 saves in a brilliant performance on Friday night.
-Brock Nelson extended his career-long point streak to 12 games in Friday night’s win over the Penguins. Nelson has 16 points (9G, 7A) over the hot streak.
-Josh Bailey left Friday night’s game early with an undisclosed injury and there was no update about him following the win over the Penguins.
-Semyon Varlamov is expected to get the start for the Islanders on Saturday afternoon. Varlamov has appeared in both games against the Bruins this season, going 0-1-1 with 50 saves on 57 shots.
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Nick Foligno
AJ Greer-Trent Frederic-Craig Smith
Defense:
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton
Goalies:
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
New York Islanders Lineup:
Forwards
Anders Lee-Bo Horvat-Mat Barzal
Zach Parise-Brock Nelson-Kyle Palmieri
Josh Bailey-Casey Cizikas-Ben Holmstrom
Matt Martin-Androff-Fasching
Defense
Alex Romanov-Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock
Sebastian Aho-Noah Dobson
Goalies
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin