Game 55: Boston Bruins Vs. New York Islanders Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (41-8-5, 87 pts) vs. New York Islanders (27-23-7, 61 pts)

TIME: 5:00 P.M. ET

TV: NESN, MSG Netwok

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Boston Bruins Notes

-Patrice Bergeron, Hampus Lindholm and Nick Foligno all contributed with multi-point games in Boston’s 5-0 thrashing of the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. It was a sibling road trip that had some appropriate Marchand family celebrating after going a perfect 2-for-2 on the road.

-Linus Ullmark is expected to get the starting nod for the Boston Bruins in the rare late afternoon game at TD Garden. Ullmark stopped 29-of-31 shots in an overtime 3-2 win over the Stars in Dallas earlier this week where he recovered from a shaky start to look like his Vezina Trophy self down the stretch.

-Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk is set to play after missing the last 17 games with a broken thumb and a fractured bone in his leg as a result of injuries suffered during the Winter Classic win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

-To make room on the NHL roster, the Boston Bruins have sent Jakub Lauko down to Providence after a solid stint playing on the fourth line.

New York Islanders Notes

-The New York Islanders held on for a 5-4 regulation win over the Penguins on Friday that allowed them to move into a wild card playoff spot. The timing of today’s Saturday afternoon game in Boston leaves the Isles less than 24 hours to bounce back for a back-to-back scenario, which could be challenging for the crew from New York. Ilya Sorokin made 40 saves in a brilliant performance on Friday night.

-Brock Nelson extended his career-long point streak to 12 games in Friday night’s win over the Penguins. Nelson has 16 points (9G, 7A) over the hot streak.

-Josh Bailey left Friday night’s game early with an undisclosed injury and there was no update about him following the win over the Penguins.

-Semyon Varlamov is expected to get the start for the Islanders on Saturday afternoon. Varlamov has appeared in both games against the Bruins this season, going 0-1-1 with 50 saves on 57 shots.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Nick Foligno

AJ Greer-Trent Frederic-Craig Smith

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

New York Islanders Lineup:

Forwards

Anders Lee-Bo Horvat-Mat Barzal

Zach Parise-Brock Nelson-Kyle Palmieri

Josh Bailey-Casey Cizikas-Ben Holmstrom

Matt Martin-Androff-Fasching

Defense

Alex Romanov-Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Sebastian Aho-Noah Dobson

Goalies

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin