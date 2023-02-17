Bruins Daily: Bruins-Predators; Timo Meier, NHL Trade Rumors

The Boston Bruins made the Nashville Predators their prey, and the San Jose Sharks kept fielding offers for Timo Meier on the NHL trade market.

That, Bruins news, and the latest NHL trade rumors with under three weeks to go until the NHL trade deadline, in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins snapped their scoreless streak on the powerplay and Jeremy Swayman shut the Nashville Predators out in a 5-0 Bruins win.

Before the game, the Bruins made it clear they needed to get back to basics on the man advantage, and that’s how captain Patrice Bergeron snapped an 18-game goal-scoring skid on the powerplay and a six-game goalless and pointless streak.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Our man on the Island, Stefen Rosner went one-on-one with New York Islanders center Bo Horvat recently to see how he’s settling in with his new team.

PIT: Could the blue line for the Pittsburgh Penguins look different after the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline?

WSH: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie did his best to light a spark under his teammates but it wasn’t enough in a 6-3 loss to the Florida Panthers.

FLA: Are the Florida Panthers about to start rolling after that huge 6-3 win over the Capitals Thursday night?

DET: The Detroit Red Wings signed defenseman Olli Maatta to a two-year contract extension with a $3M AAV.

COL: So what prospects, draft picks, and fringe players could the Colorado Avalanche use in a trade before the NHL trade deadline?

SJS: What are the pros and cons of the San Jose Sharks trading winger Timo Meier before the NHL trade deadline?

Canada Hockey Now