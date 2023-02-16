Game 54: Boston Bruins @ Nashville Predators, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (40-8-5, 85 pts) @ Nashville Predators (25-20-6, 56 pts)

TIME: 8:00 P.M. ET

TV: NESN, BSSO

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Here’s the WynnBET Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-179), Predators (+146)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+134), Predators +1.5 (-165)

Over/Under: OVER 5.5 (-118), UNDER 5.5 (-103)

Boston Bruins Notes

-With a goal and an assist in the Bruins’ 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night, forward Pavel Zacha now has two goals and an assist in his last three games, and seven goals and five assists in his last eleven games.

-Jeremy Swayman will get the nod between the pipes for the Bruins tonight. Swayman made 21 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday. He’s now 12-4-4 with a 2.33 GAA and a .944 save percentage.

-Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk (leg, hand), will miss his 17th straight game. Center Tomas Nosek (fractured foot), will miss his seventh straight game.

Nashville Predators Notes

-Predators defenseman Roman Josi leads his team in assists with 31 helpers and in points with 44.

-Forward Filip Forsberg leads the Preds in goals with 19 goals but he will not play tonight and miss his second-straight game due to an upper-body injury he suffered on Saturday.

-Juuse Saros will start for the Predators tonight. Saros is 20-14-5 with a 2.73 GAA and .919 save percentage.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-David Krejci-Pavel Zacha

Nick Foligno-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith

AJ Greer-Trent Frederic-Jakub Lauko

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Nashville Predators Lineup:

Forwards

Nino Niederreiter – Cody Glass – Matt Duchene

Mikael Granlund – Ryan Johansen – Philip Tomasino

Yakov Trenin – Colton Sissons – Tyler Jeannot

Cole Smith – Jusso Parssinen – Mark Jankowski

Defense

Ryan McDonagh – Roman Josi

Matias Ekholm – Jeremy Lauzon

Kevin Gravel – Dante Fabbro

Goalies

Juuse Sarros

Kevin Lankinen