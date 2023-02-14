Report: Bruins One Of Many Teams Interested In Valtteri Pulli

Even if the Boston Bruins aren’t able to land that big, physical left-shot defenseman they’re reportedly looking for by the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline, they still could acquire one later in the season.

On the latest 32 Thoughts Podcast, co-host Jeff Marek reported that the Boston Bruins are one of seven teams interested in signing 6-foot-6, 212-pound undrafted Finnish defenseman Valtteri Pulli.

“There’s a name I want to get on everyone’s radar right now,” Marek explains to Friedman. “He’s a late bloomer, he’s 21 years old. He’s a Finnish defenseman, he’s 6’6”, and never drafted. His name is Valtteri Pulli. Kind of been turning heads all season long. He’s playing this weekend at the BHG tournament, formerly the Swedish games. He plays for TPS. Now a number of teams that have shown interest but at varying degrees.

I’ve heard of a c couple of different teams that have been really hot on him and others just kicking tires. I’m trying to figure out who is really aggressive and [who is just curious]. But it sounds like the teams that have interest, and again to varying degrees are, the San Jose Sharks, Winnipeg Jets, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins, and NY Islanders.”

Pulli is currently playing for TPS Turku in the SM-liga and has three goals and 11 assists in 47 games. As Marek pointed out, any team interested in Pulli would have to wait until his season in Finland concludes. That’s likely in mid-March, when the NCAA free agent season kicks into gear as well, giving the Boston Bruins another outlet to sign a defenseman, or even forward if they prefer.

“The one thing about Pulli is he can’t sign an NHL deal until his season is done in Finland,” Marek states. “I believe that regular season ends in the middle of March and then whatever playoffs bring along with it.”

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has also looked into acquiring Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn and Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun.