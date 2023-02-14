Game 53: Boston Bruins @ Dallas Stars, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (39-8-5, 83 pts) @ Dallas Stars (30-14-10, 70 pts)

TIME: 8:30 P.M. ET

TV: NESN, BSSW

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Here’s the WynnBET Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-125), Stars (+102)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+195), Maple Leafs +1.5 (-285)

Over/Under: OVER 5 (-110), UNDER 6 (-110)

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Boston Bruins will look to bounce back from a 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday. That was the Bruins first game back from the midseason break and, as they had for three of their previous four games, the Bruins looked sluggish and were forcing playas that aren’t there.

“I thought our team was in a retaliatory mood. We weren’t initiating,” Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said on Monday. “The temperature around the league has gone up. There are teams that are desperate. I don’t think it was just the last time, but the last game is the one that bothers me the most. Before break, people were playing with more desperation than us. I think the game on Saturday we win a month ago, but teams have upped their intensity because they have more desperation and they have more on the line.”

-With Craig Smith unable to find the twine in the last three games, or really produce much offense at all, Montgomery will slot David Pastrnak (38g, 34a), back into the right wing slot on the top line and reunite ‘The Perfection Line’ of Pastrnak, captain Patrice Bergeron, and Brad Marchand.

-Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk (leg, hand), will miss his 16th straight game. Center Tomas Nosek (fractured foot), will miss his seventh straight game.

-Linus Ullmark will get the nod between the pipes. Ullmark is 26-4-1 with a 1.90 GAA, and a .937 save percentage.

Dallas Stars Notes

-The Dallas Stars come into this tilt with the Boston Bruins sitting atop the Western Conference standings. The Stars and the New Jersey Devils are tied for second place in goal-differential at plus-42. They trail only the Bruins who are at an amazing +80.

-Former Bruins forward Tyler Seguin has been struggling offensively with just an assist in his last seven games and only three goals and two assists in his last ten games.

-Another former Bruin, defenseman Colin Miller is riding shotgun on the top defensive pairing with Miro Heiskanen. Miller has three goals and ten assists in 52 games this season.

-Stars and former Boston university goalie Jake Oettinger will get the call between the pipes tonight. Oettinger is 23-7-7 with a 2.22 GAA and .926 save percentage.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-David Krejci-Pavel Zacha

Nick Foligno-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith

AJ Greer-Trent Frederic-Jakub Lauko

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Dallas Stars Lineup:

Forwards

Jason Robertson-Roope Hintz-Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment-Radek Faksa-Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn-Wyatt Johnston-Ty Dellandrea

Marian Studenic-Luke Glendening-Denis Gurianov

Defense

Miro Heiskanen-Colin Miller

Ryan Suter-Nils Lundqvist

Esa Lindell-Jani Hakanpaa

Goalies

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood