Bruins Daily: Ovechkin; DeBrusk; Kane; NHL News And Rumors

How will the Vladimir Tarasenko trade affect the NHL trade market for Patrick Kane? Will there even be one?

That, Bruins and NHL news, and more NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

After the team originally targeted today as his return date from a hand and leg injury, Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk will not be in the lineup today when the Boston Bruins host the Washington Capitals.

With the Capitals in town, that means Alexander Ovechkin will continue his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky to becoming the all-time leading goal scorer in NHL history. On Friday, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery recalled playing against Ovechkin before the greatest Russian player ever was drafted first overall in 2004.

NYI: Should the New York Islanders still be sellers ahead of the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline even after acquiring center Bo Horvat last month?

PIT: So far the eastern Conference arms race on the NHL trade market has been limited to the Metro Division. Can the Pittsburgh Penguins keep pace and stay alive in the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs?

WSH: Bruins nemesis Tom Wilson – along with forward Nic Dowd – will likely miss the game for the Washington Capitals today.

FLA: Florida Panthers defenseman Josh Mahura began the season as a waiver pick-up and on Friday he was signed to a one-year extension.

DET: Fresh off an inspiring 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames, the Detroit Red Wings were bit by the injury bug on Friday.

COL: Can the Colorado Avalanche still ride a run-and-gun attack to the Stanley Cup Playoffs without Cale Makar in the lineup for the foreseeable future?

VGK: With captain Mark Stone out until at least the Stanley Cup Playoffs, will the Vegas Golden Knights go big-game hunting before the NHL Trade Deadline?

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings have some roster decisions to make with some regulars coming back from injury.

SJS: The New Jersey Devils want to acquire San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier. …BADLY!

