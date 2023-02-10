Bruins Daily: Bruins Being Patient; NHL News And Rumors

As their fellow Stanley Cup contenders in the Eastern Conference continue to bolster their lineups on the NHL trade market, the Boston Bruins appear to be taking a patient approach again.

Boston Bruins

When, if at all, will Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney jump into the arms race between Eastern Conference contenders on the NHL trade market?

One thing is certain, Sweeney is definitely trying to improve the Boston Bruins via the NHL trade market, and he continues to be zeroed in on defensemen like Arizona Coyotes rearguard Jakob Chychrun and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Anthony Beauvillier scored the game-winner against his former team as the Vancouver Canucks beat the New York Islanders 6-5 Thursday night.

PIT: Is Rickard Rakell regretting staying an signing with the Pittsburgh Penguins last offseason?

WSH: Washington Capitals forward Dylan Strome is relieved to have finally found a home and signed long-term with the Caps.

FLA: It only took until Feb. 9 but the Florida Panthers have their first winning streak of the season after beating the San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Thursday night.

DET: In his first game since Nov. 5, Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina scored the game-winner in a 2-1 win over the Calgary Flames.

COL: The Tampa Bay Lightning throttled the Cale Makar-less Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Thursdayn night.

VGK: Just when things seemed to be turning a corner for the Vegas Golden Knights, they could be without goalie Logan Thompson for a bit after he left a 5-1 Knights win over the Minnesota Wild early.

LAK: Are the Los Angeles Kings the front-runners for Chychrun on the NHL trade market?

SJS: San Jose Sharks Erik Karlsson appears to be out of a mini-slump.

Canada Hockey Now