Bruins Daily: Is Another Sweeney Heist Coming? NHL Trade Rumors

Maybe the Boston Bruins don’t have to ransom the future at the NHL trade deadline. Could Don Sweeney pull off another heist?

That, Bruins and NHL news, and more NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

If the similar situations to that of Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks are any indication, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney could wind up stealing Patrick Kane as he did Taylor Hall from the Buffalo Sabres at the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline.

My partner-in-scribe here at Boston Hockey Now recently suggested that Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn would be a great add for the Boston Bruins on the NHL trade market. Well, if FOHN (Friend Of Boston Hockey Now), and Leafs Morning Take host Nick Alberga is correct, the Bruins and Calgary Flames are becoming frontrunners to acquire Schenn.

Hearing Boston and Calgary could be emerging as the leading contenders for Luke Schenn if/when the #Canucks are ready to pull the trigger. — Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) February 8, 2023

