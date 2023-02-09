Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Is Another Sweeney Heist Coming? NHL Trade Rumors
Maybe the Boston Bruins don’t have to ransom the future at the NHL trade deadline. Could Don Sweeney pull off another heist?
That, Bruins and NHL news, and more NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
If the similar situations to that of Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks are any indication, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney could wind up stealing Patrick Kane as he did Taylor Hall from the Buffalo Sabres at the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline.
My partner-in-scribe here at Boston Hockey Now recently suggested that Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn would be a great add for the Boston Bruins on the NHL trade market. Well, if FOHN (Friend Of Boston Hockey Now), and Leafs Morning Take host Nick Alberga is correct, the Bruins and Calgary Flames are becoming frontrunners to acquire Schenn.
Hearing Boston and Calgary could be emerging as the leading contenders for Luke Schenn if/when the #Canucks are ready to pull the trigger.
NHL
Like most teams, the Edmonton Oilers are up against the cap, and general manager Ken Holland knows it will ned to be in ‘money in, money out’ in any deal before the NHL trade deadline.
Buffalo Sabres owner Kim Pegula is still suffering from the after effects of a heart attack last year, and her daughter and pro tennis player Jessica, opened up about it recently. Our best wishes and good health go out to the Pegula family.
Another heist is fine with me
Heists usually don’t happen when you advertise them in advance.
Is Sweeney advertising?
If Kane says only bruins = heist. Aka. Hall trade
Sweeney wouldn’t know how to Rob Peter to pay Paul. Expect another retread.
Apparently you’ve been asleep the last five years because he’s landed some big fish. Taylor Hall, Hampus Lindholm just to name a few