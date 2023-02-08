Bruins Daily: Bruins Down Under; Chychrun, NHL Rumors

After missing out in the Bo Horvat NHL trade sweepstakes, Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has reportedly dove head on into the Jakob Chychrun sweepstakes.

That, Bruins and NHL news, and more NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Reports continue to circulate that the Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers, and Los Angeles Kings have serious NHL Trade interest in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

The Boston Bruins will reportedly be one of four NHL teams to start the 2023-24 NHL regular season in Australia.

We here at BHN are wishing longtime NESN color analyst and former Boston Bruins forward Andy Brickley the best in his recovery from a hip replacement. Get well soon Brick and see ya at the rink!

Not quite the R&R other people enjoyed over NHL All Star break, but thanks to All Star orthopedic surgeons, Dr Dennis Burke and Dr Nina Shervin, I’m already back on my feet following total hip replacement! pic.twitter.com/WxQazsW8L1 — Andy Brickley (@AndyBrickley) February 6, 2023

National Hockey Now

NYI: Chants of “HORVAT! HORVAT!” rained down from the UBS Arena after Bo Horvat scored his first goal as a member of the New York Islanders and 32nd (a career-high), lamplighter of the season.

PIT: The Pittsburgh Penguins returned from their break and despite being badly outplayed, rode a brilliant performance from Casey DeSmith to a 2-1 overtime win.

PHI: On Monday, Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella sent a letter to Flyers season ticket holders thanking them for their patience in the team’s rebuild. The team then announced Tuesday, that they will be taking the money season ticket holders paid for the three home games in April and crediting it towards three games next season.

WSH: How will the upcoming free agent season affect the approach the Washington Capitals take leading into the March 3 NHL trade deadline?

FLA: A disgruntled Tampa Bay Lightning fan started a fight with the mascot for the Florida Panthers during the Panthers’ 7-1 win on Monday night.

COL: If Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter isn’t suspended for his Matt Cooke-style blindside head shot on Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar Tuesday night, then it’s just another sad example of how the NHL could care less about head injuries!

Cale Makar to the locker room after this hit from Jeff Carter pic.twitter.com/ed0Yj53GZb — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 8, 2023

VGK: With captain Mark Stone (back), out for at least the rest of the regular season, who could the Vegas Golden Knights target ahead of the NHL trade deadline?

LAK: It’s time for the res of the NHL media and fans to start paying more attention to Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe.

Canada Hockey Now