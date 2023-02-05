Bruins Daily: Ullmark, Pastrnak Shine Bright; NHL News An Rumors

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery, winger David Pastrnak, and goalie Linus Ullmark helped the Atlantic Division win the NHL All-Star tournament.

That, Bruins and NHL news, and more NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak scored, Linus Ullmark stopped all six shots he faced, and the Atlantic Division won the 3-on-3 All-Star Game Final 7-5.

In the theme of Captain Obvious, David Pastrnak is not worried about the drawn out contract extension talks between he, his agent J.P. Barry and the Boston Bruins.

National Hockey Now

NYI: New Islanders center Bo Horvat is ready to go for his new team after sone sun and fun in Florida at the NHL All-Star weekend.

PHI: What’s the latest injury status of Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier?

WSH: While Washington Capitals captain and future hall of famer Alex Ovechkin stole the show at the NHL All-Star weekend in Florida, Capitals winger Sonny Milano added another chapter to a feel-good story back home.

FLA: Fittingly so, Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk won the MVP of the NHL All-Star tournament.

COL: All three Colorado Avalanche players scored in the All-Star tournament on Saturday.

VGK: The Vegas Golden Knights were well-represented at All-Star weekend.

SJS: San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson was able to soak in all the NHL All-Star festivities with his family and some fellow NHL superstars.

Canada Hockey Now