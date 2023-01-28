Bruins Daily: Sweeney Deadline Plans; Horvat; Matthews

Are the Vancouver Canucks vulnerable on the NHL trade market given their current state of chaos?

That, Bruins and NHL news, and more NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning this past Thursday, and to the Seattle Kraken back on Jan. 12 should serve as a blueprint for the approach Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney takes leading into the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline.

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders captain Anders Lee goes one-on-one with Stefen Lee of NYI Hockey Now.

PIT: According to our man in Pittsburgh, Dan Kingerski, the Pittsburgh Penguins just aren’t doing what it takes to win on a consistent basis.

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York is starting to find his stride.

WSH: I’ve knocked Alexander Ovechkin plenty of times when it comes to his handling of the Ukraine War and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but I’ll give credit where it’s due. Class act by Alexander Ovechkin, who prior to the Washington Capitals beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in a shootout, went over to Penguins defenseman Kris Letang to give him his best. In the last two months, Letang has suffered a stroke and lost his father.

DET: Disappointment would best describe the tone around the Detroit Red Wings right now.

COL: What is the plan for Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog as he works towards playing in his first game of the season? How does that affect the Avalanche’ approach to the NHL Trade market?

VGK: The offense for the Vegas Golden Knights is drier than the Mojave Desert right now. Will they look for more scoring ahead of the March 3 NHL trade deadline?

SJS: The San Jose Sharks just find ways to lose this season.

Canada Hockey Now