Bruins Daily: Lightning-Bruins; Horvat Cost; Monahan

The Tampa Bay Lightning struck the Boston Bruins for the first time this season, and the cost for the Bruins to acquire Bo Horvat on the NHL trade market is very high.

That, Bruins and NHL news, and more NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

So, if you’re Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, are you willing to part with Brandon Carlo or Jake DeBrusk, a top prospect and a 2023 first round pick to pry Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat off the NHL Trade market?

Andrei Vasilevskiy was up to his old cat tricks and the Tampa Bay Lightning handed the Boston Bruins just their sixth loss in regulation Thursday night in Tampa.

Veteran Lightning winger Corey Perry was his usual dirty self on Thursday night so Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton taught him a lesson.

Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall played most of the game Thursday riding shotgun on the first line with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron. After snapping a 16-game goalless drought on Tuesday though, Hall was held pointless.

NESN play-by-play man Jack Edwards tried to apologize to Lightning winger Pat Maroon in person after the Lightning’ game-day skate on Thursday. Edwards had made an off-the-cuff and offensive comment about Maroon’s weight earlier in the season. The apology attempt apparently didn’t go well.

First meeting between Bruins and #GoBolts since December and the comments made by Jack Edwards about Pat Maroon, Edwards went to Maroon to offer an apology pic.twitter.com/zsShqwgTDu — Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) January 26, 2023

Nick Foligno and the Boston Bruins entered this difficult five-game road trip ‘relishing’ the challenge. They’re now 1-1-0 and headed to Sunrise, Florida to play the Panthers.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Our man on ‘The Island’ Stefen Rosner, says ‘All the heat’ for the New York Islanders‘ midseason slump should be on general manager Lou Lamoriello.

PIT: The Pittsburgh Penguins got the effort they needed against the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but they only came away with a point.

PHI: It was ‘Fight Night’ at the Excel Center on Thursday night as the Minnesota Wild edged the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime.

WSH: Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom is officially back!

DET: The Detroit Red Wings beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in an overtime barnburner at the Bell Centre.

COL: Canadiens center Sean Monahan is on the NHL trade market and the Colorado Avalanche are interested.

VGK: Two months into the season, the Vegas Golden Knights looked like they’d run away with the Pacific Division. Not so much now.

LAK: Why is the second line for the Los Angeles Kings struggling?

SJS: The New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres are reportedly interested in acquiring San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier on the NHL trade market.

Canada Hockey Now