Bruins Daily: Bruins, O’Reilly; Meier; NHL Trade Market

As the NHL trade rumor wire continued to heat up on Wednesday, there was actually an old-fashioned, two-for-two trade between the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks.

That, Bruins and NHL news, and more NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Should the Boston Bruins target St. Louis Blues center Ryan O’Reilly on the NHL trade market?

Could Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm both be in the Norris Trophy conversation?

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello is owning his mistakes with roster construction. Will he be active on the NHL trade market before the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline?

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella has been impressed with his team despite their recent skid.

PIT: Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry will be on the injury shelf again until after the NHL All-Star break. Will there come a point where the Penguins need to acquire a goalie before the NHL trade deadline just in case the Jarry injury woes continue?

WSH: So will Washington Capitals winger Anthony Mantha be moved before the Trade Deadline or not?

DET: Amidst trade rumors surrounding him, Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is ready to play again.

COL: The Colorado Avalanche re-acquired an old friend in a two-for-two trade with the San Jose Sharks.

VGK: Does Ryan O’Reilly make sense for the Vegas Golden Knights to acquire on the Trade market

LAK: Are the Los Angeles Kings playing physical enough?

SJS: So why exactly is San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier on the trade market?

