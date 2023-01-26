Game 48: Boston Bruins @ Tampa Bay Lightning Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (38-5-4, 80 pts) vs Tampa Bay Lightning (30-15-1, 61 pts)

TIME: 7:00 P.M. ET

TV: NESN, Bally Sports Sun

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Boston Bruins Notes

-Fourth line center Tomas Nosek is out for at least a month after suffering a displaced fracture in his left foot. Billerica native Marc McLaughlin has been called up from Providence to take Nosek’s spot on the roster after a solid AHL season that followed an excellent training camp for the former Boston College captain. McLaughlin did not dress for Tuesday night’s Bruins game against the Canadiens.

–Taylor Hall has been moved up to the B’s top line after snapping a 16-game goal-scoring drought in the win over Montreal, and will swing over to the right wing to play with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Hall scored two goals for the Boston Bruins in their last meeting in Boston back in November, a 3-1 win for the Black and Gold.

-Goalie Linus Ullmark will get the start for the Boston Bruins in net against the Lightning. Ullmark is 5-1-0 with a 1.53 goals against average and a .940 save percentage.

Tampa Bay Lightning Notes

-Apparently there was a head-to-head in person chat between Pat Maroon and NESN play-by-play guy Jack Edwards after Tampa’s morning skate at Amalie Arena on Thursday. It sounds like it didn’t go all that well for Jack with a pretty unsympathetic ear from a perturbed Maroon.

-The Lightning are 0-2-0 against the Boston Bruins this season and will need a win to even begin to put a dent in the 19-point lead that Boston holds over them in the Atlantic Division right now.

-Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to get the start for the Tampa Bay Lightning in net.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Taylor Hall

Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith

Nick Foligno-Joona Koppanen-AJ Greer

Defense:

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Tampa Bay Lightning Lineup:

Forwards

Brandon Hagel-Brayden Point-Nikita Kucherov

Anthony Cirelli-Steve Stamkos-Alex Killorn

Ross Colton-Nick Paul-Pat Maroon

Vladislav Namestnikov-Marc-Edouard Bellemare-Corey Perry

Defense

Victor Hedman-Zach Bogosian

Ian Cole-Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev-Cal Foote

Goalies

Andrei Vasilevskiy