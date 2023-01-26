Boston Bruins
Game 48: Boston Bruins @ Tampa Bay Lightning Lines, Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (38-5-4, 80 pts) vs Tampa Bay Lightning (30-15-1, 61 pts)
TIME: 7:00 P.M. ET
TV: NESN, Bally Sports Sun
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Boston Bruins Notes
-Fourth line center Tomas Nosek is out for at least a month after suffering a displaced fracture in his left foot. Billerica native Marc McLaughlin has been called up from Providence to take Nosek’s spot on the roster after a solid AHL season that followed an excellent training camp for the former Boston College captain. McLaughlin did not dress for Tuesday night’s Bruins game against the Canadiens.
–Taylor Hall has been moved up to the B’s top line after snapping a 16-game goal-scoring drought in the win over Montreal, and will swing over to the right wing to play with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Hall scored two goals for the Boston Bruins in their last meeting in Boston back in November, a 3-1 win for the Black and Gold.
-Goalie Linus Ullmark will get the start for the Boston Bruins in net against the Lightning. Ullmark is 5-1-0 with a 1.53 goals against average and a .940 save percentage.
Tampa Bay Lightning Notes
-Apparently there was a head-to-head in person chat between Pat Maroon and NESN play-by-play guy Jack Edwards after Tampa’s morning skate at Amalie Arena on Thursday. It sounds like it didn’t go all that well for Jack with a pretty unsympathetic ear from a perturbed Maroon.
-The Lightning are 0-2-0 against the Boston Bruins this season and will need a win to even begin to put a dent in the 19-point lead that Boston holds over them in the Atlantic Division right now.
-Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to get the start for the Tampa Bay Lightning in net.
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Taylor Hall
Pavel Zacha-David Krejci-David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith
Nick Foligno-Joona Koppanen-AJ Greer
Defense:
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton
Goalies:
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Tampa Bay Lightning Lineup:
Forwards
Brandon Hagel-Brayden Point-Nikita Kucherov
Anthony Cirelli-Steve Stamkos-Alex Killorn
Ross Colton-Nick Paul-Pat Maroon
Vladislav Namestnikov-Marc-Edouard Bellemare-Corey Perry
Defense
Victor Hedman-Zach Bogosian
Ian Cole-Erik Cernak
Mikhail Sergachev-Cal Foote
Goalies
Andrei Vasilevskiy