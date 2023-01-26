Connor Clifton Pummels Corey Perry After Perry Elbows Him

Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton absolutely pummeled veteran Tampa Bay Lightning winger Corey Perry in the first period of Tuesday night’s tilt between the Lightning and Bruins in Tampa Bay.

After Perry laid a late and dirty elbow on Clifton, the Bruins defenseman rightfully took exception and roughed Perry up the next chance he got. Perry, who has a history of dirty play, showed his true character (or lack there of), again and swung his stick at Clifton from behind, but thankfully for Clifton and the Bruins, he missed. The next chance they got, the two combatants dropped the gloves.

Connor Clifton has no problem taking down Corey Perry: pic.twitter.com/KmiatsUXBy — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) January 27, 2023

In the words of the referee in Slapshot when ‘Killer Carlson’ got his you-know-what handed to him in a fight, “Too Much, Too Soon” for Perry. Apparently the 37-year-old Lightning winger and 2007 Stanley Cup champion didn’t pay attention to the scouting report on the 27-year-old Connor Clifton who is having one heck of a contract year for the Boston Bruins this season.

This was Perry’s sixth fight of the season, and the fourth of the season for Clifton. Based on this bout on Tuesday night, Perry is either slacking off in his research of opponents, or he’s losing his touch because the young Jedi schooled him in this one!