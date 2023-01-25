Bruins Daily: Bruins-Canadiens; Ryan O’Reilly On Trade Market

The Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens renewed their rivalry on Tuesday night and St. Louis Blues center Ryan O’Reilly went on the NHL trade market.

Boston Bruins

Despite their places in the standings, it was an old school rivalry game between the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night in Montreal. Samuel Montembeault did all he could for the Habs but Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak were just too much in a 4-2 Bruins win.

The more the Boston Bruins win, the bigger favorites they become, and on Monday, they were the biggest favorite in recent memory when it comes to their rivalry with the Montreal Canadiens.

National Hockey Now

NYI: Could the New York Islanders jump into the Jakob Chychrun NHL trade sweepstakes before the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline?

PHI: So is there a rift between Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella and Flyers center Kevin Hayes?

PIT: After Tristan Jarry was a late injury scratch, it was not a goaltender’s dual between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.

WSH: The Washington Capitals got Alex Ovechkin back on Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche, but were without Nicklas Backstrom

FLA: The NHL will be getting quite creative for the NHL Skills Competition next month. One event will take place on the beach and another on a golf course in Fort Lauderdale.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings may place captain Dylan Larkin on the NHL trade market. Should the Boston Bruins be interested?

COL: The Colorado Avalanche are still missing Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar.

VGK: Former Boston Bruins and current New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton did in former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night.

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday night, but again, it could’ve been better.

SJS: The San Jose Sharks looked a lot better than they did against the Boston Bruins on Sunday night but still lost 3-2 in overtime to the Detroit Red Wings.

