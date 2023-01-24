Insane Bruins Moneyline vs. Canadiens; The $200 DraftKings Promo Fix

The best rivalry in the NHL is back for the first time and you can earn $200 when you bet $5 using the Boston Hockey Now DraftKings Promo!

There’s monster favorites and then there’s the Boston Bruins against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. As expected, the Boston Bruins are heavy favorites in their first meeting of the season with their arch-rivals tonight at the Bell Centre, but -390 at DraftKings Sportsbook and -429 MONEY LINE favorites at some sportsbooks?

Click here to use the DraftKings promo code. With this promo code below, you can Bet $5, Win $200 – Any Game!

DraftKings MA, PA, MI, NY, NJ GET THE APP DRAFTKINGS SIGNUP BONUS! WELCOME BONUS

$1000 Deposit Bonus Match + $50 Free Bet! BET NOW

“I expected them to be close to -400 at least but it’s been the betting markets that have been betting Boston in this game moving the line from an opener of -340 to as high as -430 at some books,” said Ian Cameron, host of The Ice Guys NHL handicapping podcast heard every day (M-F 2 PM ET, Saturday and Sunday at noon), on the National Hockey Now YouTube channel.

“I expected the Bruins to be that high because we just saw the Leafs laying -350 to -360 against the Canadiens on Saturday night in Montreal and there is no doubt the Bruins would be even higher than that.”

The Bruins come into this latest installment of their storied rivalry with the Canadiens as the best team in the NHL and with an insane 37-5-4 record and a league-leading 78 points. The Canadiens are in the Connor Bedard sweepstakes and come into this game tied with the Ottawa Senators for last place in the Atlantic Division with 43 points and a 20-24-3 record.

Clearly the Bruins are an obvious favorite and smart play but as the Canadiens have proven numerous times, and most recently on Saturday, in a 3-2 overtime win over the heavily-favored Toronto Maple Leafs, they tend to rise up as heavy underdogs. So what should you do if you love the Bruins to win this but you’re also wary of throwing down so much to win so little?

Well, first of all, you need to CLICK HERE go use the Boston Hockey Now Draft Kings Promo lay the bet on the Bruins. Get your $200. Use it for the AFC and NFC championship games this weekend or try and build off it with some advice from Cameron, who thinks you should go the way of the Dog tonight:

“I would consider a small bet on the dog tonight in spite of Boston’s incredible and dominant season and the fact the Bruins have beaten the Habs 7 straight times,” Cameron said. “This is not the best spot for the massive road favorite as Boston has a trio of big time road games with Tampa Bay, Florida and Carolina on deck after this.

Meanwhile, Montreal has shown an ability to punch up in weight class from time to time and when they face a team that gets them fired up and inspired like when they played Toronto on Saturday night, they play some of their best hockey. Playing another traditional rival may inspire that kind of all out effort from Montreal tonight in spite of their injuries to Cole Caufield among others. Montreal +1.5 at +130 is worth a look IMO just to be safer and the Team Total of Over 2.5 for the Canadiens at a plus price is not a bad consideration either in this spot.”